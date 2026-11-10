Malawi Flames coach Pasuwa targets positive result against Egypt

CAIRO-(MaraviPost)-Malawi national football team coach Kalisto Pasuwa is confident that adequate preparations in Cairo will put the Flames in a better position to challenge Egypt in their 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying encounter on Friday, November 13.

Pasuwa told MaraviPost Sports Desk that arriving in Egypt early would give the players sufficient time to recover from travelling, adapt to the weather conditions and prepare for the important Group B fixture.

The Flames arrived in Cairo at approximately 3 am on Monday after leaving Malawi around midday on Sunday. The technical panel prioritised recovery following the journey, with the first training session scheduled for Monday evening.

Pasuwa believes the available preparation time will also enable the coaching staff to work closely with the players, particularly those who were not involved in previous matches.

He said having the squad together for three to four days would be beneficial as the team fine-tunes its preparations ahead of facing the Pharaohs.

At the time of the interview, 15 of the 24 players called up had reported to camp. Mozambique-based Richard Mbulu and Babatunde Adepoju have since joined the squad, alongside Francisco Madinga of Kenshi Dynamos FC and TP Mazembe duo Patrick Mwangulu and Lanjesi Nkhoma.

Other players expected to join included Zimbabwe-based Gomezgani Chirwa, Washali Jaziya and McDonald Rameck, together with Lloyd Njaliwa. Germany-based forward Mwisho Mhango and United States-based Adiel Kaduya were expected to arrive on Tuesday.

The encounter comes as Malawi seek to improve their position in Group B, where Egypt have four points from their opening two matches and is sitting on position two, while the Flames have collected three points from same numbers of games and is sitting on position three.

Malawi will face Egypt in Cairo on Friday, November 13, before hosting the Pharaohs in the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17, at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.