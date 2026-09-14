Pasuwa backs Flames

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi national team head coach Kalisto Pasuwa has backed his 31-member Flames squad to deliver against South Sudan and Angola in the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Pasuwa made the remarks during a press conference in Blantyre on Monday, September 14, 2026, following the announcement of the squad, which includes 19 foreign-based players and several new faces.

The Flames will host South Sudan on September 25 before travelling to Angola on October 5 for their second Group B fixture, with the team set to regroup in Lilongwe on September 21 to begin preparations.

Pasuwa said player selection was based largely on current form, regular game time, the number of minutes accumulated at club level and professional discipline.

The coach explained that the technical team had travelled outside Malawi to monitor players at their respective clubs and engaged their coaches to assess their performances and playing time.

“We have been monitoring them, where they are playing, whether they are having game time, the minutes that they are using, and we did put it into consideration,” Pasuwa said.

He added that the technical team faced some challenges monitoring players based in Europe but continued to gather information through their clubs and coaches before making selection decisions.

Among the new faces in the squad are Blessings Kanowa of Nankatsu SC in Japan, Jorden Kananga of Zacatepec FC in Mexico, Shaquille Gwengwe of Newport County in Wales, Adiel Kaduya of Mustangs University in the United States, as well as locally based Peter Ng’ambi and Ajussa Kalowa.

The squad also features Mozambique-based forwards Richard Mbulu and Babatunde Adepoju, while Germany-based forward Mwisho Mhango has earned his place in the team.

In goal, Pasuwa has selected William Thole, George Chikooka and Precious Masamba, while the defensive options include Macdonald Rameck, Gomegzani Chirwa, Dennis Chembezi, Emmanuel Nyirenda, Charles Petro, Blessings Mpokera, Peter Ng’ambi and Ajussa Kalowa.

The midfield department comprises Blessings Kanowa, Yankho Singo, Oscar Petro, Washali Jaziya, Blessings Singini, Lloyd Njaliwa, Mwisho Mhango, Festus Duwe, Fransisco Madinga and Jorden Kananga.

Up front, Pasuwa has selected Babatunde Adepoju, Ephraim Kondowe, Chifundo Mpasi, Richard Mbulu, Patrick Mwaungulu, Gaddie Chirwa, Wisedinho Mpinganjira, Mayele Malango, Shaquille Gwengwe and Adiel Kaduya.