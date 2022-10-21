One Acre Fund ventures in food security drive



By Horace Tebulo

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-As part of complementing government’s efforts in ensuring a food secure nation, One Acre Fund, an international organization says it remains committed in transforming small holder farmers through access to farm inputs.

The organization’s Senior Government Relations Officer Frank Mkwaila reveals they have set aside 10 billion Kwacha in form of farm inputs to be distributed as loans to over 95,000 farming households in Dedza, Ntcheu, Zomba Machinga Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Mulanje and Thyolo districts

Mkwaila was speaking at Lobi Extension Planning Area (EPA) in Dedza district when the organization supported farmers in the area with 50 kilogram fertilizer bags, maize, groundnuts, soya bean seeds.

He says the loan which will be repaid at a zero interest, aims at supporting small holder farmers grow enough food in the 2022 to 2023 growing season.

“We looked at challenges that farmers across the country are facing in terms of access to farm inputs, so we introduced this program to among others, cushion the situation so that our farmers grow enough food to sustain their livelihoods,” says Mkwaila.

Meanwhile, Dedza District Council Acting Director of Agriculture Environment and Natural Resources Micheal Chimatiro welcomes the initiative describing it as a critical aspect in accessing the inputs.

“The development is timely as it will go a long way in assisting our farmers in terms of accessing farm inputs as inputs are on the higher side,” says Chimatiro.

“The initiative is adding on the Affordable Input Program as it will assist households that will not be able to benefit from this year’s AIP as we have 169, 760 targeted households in the district,” adds Chimatiro.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Kachere urges beneficiaries to repay the loan in a quest to benefit more farmers.

Through the initiative, each farming household will receive 4 bags of NPK and urea fertilizers and 20 kilograms of maize seeds.

The loan is expected to be paid back in cash in a period of 10 months.

