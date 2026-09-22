GIZ dares Malawian youths on Climate-Smart agriculture practices adoptation ahead El Niño

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) has challenged the country’s young people to swiftly adopt climate-smart agriculture practices amid looming of El Nino.

GIZ Head of Project Iris Cordelia Rotzoll therefore says the cooperation is committed to ensuring that farmers across Malawi adopt climate-smart agricultural practices to protect their soils, withstand climate shocks including El Niño and sustain food production.

Rotzoll made an assurance and appeal on Tuesday, September 22, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe when she opened a two-day Trainer of Trainers (ToT) bootcamp for 13 young agricultural professionals from different regions of the country.

The initiative seeks to equip the young people with agribusiness knowledge they can transfer to farmers in their communities, particularly in value chains such as maize, livestock and cocoa.

“We expect to have farmers including young people all over the country that would apply these climate smart agricultural techniques.

“Remember sustained agricultural production is important to ensure food availablity in Malawian households”, she said.

Rotzoll therefore encouraged local farmers to embrace innovation and test practical solutions to agricultural challenges.

The bootcamp is being implemented under the Agribusiness Facility for Africa Matching Grant Fund project through Mtengo Wakumunda Enterprise, with technical facilitation from Etagrix.

One of the participants, Jazzakah Mapasa, lauded Mtengo Wakumunda Enterprise for the timely training saying will building knowledge and skills in the implementation of climate-smart agriculture technologies towards maximum agriculture production.

Mtengo Wakumunda Enterprise founder Sylvester Chabuka expects trained young people to boast their knowledge in climate-smart agriculture technologies for maximum production.

Chabuka plans for the extension of the project in other districts as it’s currently being implemented in Lilongwe and Kasungu.