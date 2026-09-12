Zimbabwe, Zambia Victoria Falls ownership fight escalates

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The diplomatic spat over Victoria Falls has erupted into the open after Zambia ‘accused Zimbabwe of lying’ about ownership of the world wonder, with a senior government official declaring that 70% of the Falls lies on Zambian territory.

The escalation comes days after Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa jokingly told local and foreign delegates at an exhibition that Victoria Falls “belongs exclusively to Zimbabwe and is not shared with Zambia.”

Tourism Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga fired back Thursday in Lusaka, telling journalists to “put facts on the table” and correct the record.

“We joke like we are cousins with Zimbabweans but the truth is the bigger side of Victoria Falls is on the Zambian side,” Muhanga said at a Zambia Tourism Agency media workshop.

1.2KM VS 500M: ZAMBIA LAYS OUT THE NUMBERS

Muhanga dismissed Mnangagwa’s claim with specific measurements.

“The Victoria Falls is 1.7 kilometres wide. Zambia has 1.2 kilometres. Zimbabwe has 500 metres,” he said.

He also stated that Zambia controls the Falls’ most marketed attractions, including Devil’s Pool and Angel’s Pool.

“Be proud of your country. What you read in the media will compel you to visit a place or not,” Muhanga told reporters. “Write about Zambia so that it is seen to the world. It is the only way you can sell our country.”

Victoria Falls, known locally as Mosi-oa-Tunya, straddles the Zambezi River border between Zambia and Zimbabwe and is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Both countries have long jointly marketed it, but competition over visitor numbers and revenue has intensified.

TOURISM TARGET AT STAKE

Muhanga linked the ownership narrative directly to Zambia’s economic goals. The country is targeting five million international tourists and says media coverage will determine whether it gets there.

“Marketing Zambia must be treated as a shared national responsibility,” he said.

He urged journalists to move beyond calling destinations “beautiful” and provide practical information on access, costs, and activities. He said the impact of tourism content should be measured by bookings, not likes and shares.

The PS also called for coverage to go beyond Livingstone, highlighting national parks, wildlife, lakes and cultural heritage sites across all 10 provinces.

SERVICE WARNING

Muhanga warned that infrastructure and hospitality remain Zambia’s biggest challenge.

“There is no point in having a beautiful national park if the visitor has a bad experience before reaching it,” he said, citing airports, borders and customer service.

He ordered hotels, lodges and tour operators to raise standards and work with government through the Public-Private Dialogue Forum to remove barriers.

“Five million tourists is not just a statistic,” he said. “It is business for hotels, restaurants, taxi drivers, guides and communities. But we will only get them if we tell the truth — including the truth about Victoria Falls.”

There has been no immediate response from Harare to Muhanga’s remarks.