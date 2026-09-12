Six Nigerians extradited from RSA to US over alleged US$6 million romance scam

CAPE TOWN-(MaraviPost)-Six Nigerian nationals accused of participating in an international online romance scam targeting more than 100 women in the United States are being extradited from South Africa to face wire fraud and money-laundering charges.

Six Nigerians Extradited from South Africa to US Over Alleged $6 Million Romance Scam

Authorities allege the group defrauded victims of more than 100 million South African rand, equivalent to about $6 million.

The suspects are expected to be transferred from a correctional facility in Cape Town to Cape Town International Airport, where they will be handed over to officials from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Secret Service.

South African police said some alleged victims were pensioners and businesspeople who were targeted through sophisticated online relationships.

Investigators allege the suspects used online relationships to gain the trust of victims before requesting money or valuable items.

The case forms part of wider international efforts to disrupt organised cybercrime networks involved in romance, investment and other online financial scams.

Black Axe has been linked by international law-enforcement agencies to organised financial crime and other serious offences across several countries.

Recent multinational operations have resulted in arrests, asset seizures and investigations targeting suspected members and associates of the network.

The six men remain accused rather than convicted, and their extradition will allow US authorities to pursue the charges through the American judicial system.