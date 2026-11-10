Malawi court convicts Srilankan Buddahima Wajirapani for illegal stay

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Lilongwe Magistrate Court has convicted a 53-year-old Sri Lankan national, Buddahima Wajirapani, for illegally staying in Malawi, contrary to Section 21(1), as read with Section 37(d) of the Immigration Act.

Wajirapani was arrested by officers from the Regional Immigration Office, Centre, for failing to regularise his immigration status after reportedly residing in Malawi without valid documentation since 2023.

The court fined him K100,000, in default of which he will serve six months’ imprisonment with hard labour.

He was also ordered to regularise his stay within 90 days, failing which he faces deportation.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services reminds all foreign nationals residing in Malawi to maintain valid immigration status and comply with the country’s immigration laws and regulations.