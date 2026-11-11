Wednesday, 11 Nov 2026

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Editorial: Dear President Peter Mutharika, why are you taking too long to reshuffle cabinet?

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MaraviPost

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Listen, Professor Peter Mutharika, Malawians love you dearly (This is the reason they gave you three millions plus votes in September 16, 2025) and they expect competent and capable cabinet ministers that will move mountains for better Malawi.

Malawi economy is in bad shape since your last cabinet reshuffle early this year.

No fuel, no forex, no drugs in public hospitals, blackouts, the list is endless.

Some of your cabinet ministers have grown wings feeding their pockets, families by striking deals to amass wealthy.

Some of your cabinet ministers have stopped working for Malawians but serving their personal interests.

The moment you shake the cabinet regularly, you tame brides, kickbacks in cabinet ministers….

Move fast, Mr President before its too late!!

Do you want us to tell you who failing deliver in your cabinet when all is being seen to the public?

Unfortunately, some of the cabinet ministers who are failing to deliver are in your inner-circle.

Professor, go beyond inner-circles by taming corrupt aids, Cabinet ministers, for Malawians sake!

CABINET RESHUFFLE NOW!

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