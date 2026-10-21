2026 African Achievement Awards to honor Malawi’s Humanitarian Cha Cha

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-The African Achievement Awards 2026 is set to honor Malawian humanitarian Cha Cha in recognition of her commitment to serving local and international communities, highlighting the power of compassion, service, and leadership in creating meaningful change.

The prestigious ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at the Hilton Seattle Airport Conference Center in SeaTac, Washington, bringing together distinguished personalities, international guests, community leaders, entertainers, and representatives from government and the African diaspora.

Presented in partnership with the City of SeaTac, the African Achievement Awards celebrates outstanding individuals whose work and contributions reflect excellence, leadership, humanitarian service, and a commitment to uplifting others.

Recognizing a Commitment to Service

Cha Cha’s upcoming recognition celebrates her dedication to serving communities and her commitment to making a positive difference beyond national borders.

As a Malawian humanitarian, she represents the spirit of service and community engagement that the African Achievement Awards seeks to promote.

Her recognition underscores the importance of celebrating individuals who use their time, influence, and passion to support others and contribute to stronger communities.

It also highlights the valuable role women play in humanitarian initiatives, community development, and inspiring the next generation of African leaders.

Through this recognition, the African Achievement Awards continues to emphasize that true achievement extends beyond personal accomplishments. It is also reflected in the lives touched, the communities supported, and the positive influence individuals have on society.

Dr. Davies Chirwa: “Humanity Is at the Heart of True Achievement”

Dr. Davies Chirwa, President of the African Achievement Awards, expressed his enthusiasm for honoring CHA CHA and recognizing her commitment to community service.

“We are proud to recognize Cha Cha, a Malawian humanitarian whose dedication to serving local and international communities reflects the values we seek to celebrate through the African Achievement Awards. Her recognition reminds us that compassion, service, and a genuine commitment to helping others are among the most meaningful expressions of leadership.

“Our mission is to shine a light on Africans and members of the diaspora who are making a difference in their communities and inspiring others through their actions. We want the next generation to understand that success is not defined solely by titles, wealth, or recognition, but also by the positive impact we make in the lives of others.”

Dr. Chirwa added that the awards provide an international platform for celebrating African excellence, strengthening cultural connections, and bringing together people whose achievements and service contribute to a brighter future.

“The African Achievement Awards is more than an awards ceremony. It is a celebration of our heritage, our achievements, our humanity, and our responsibility to future generations. We look forward to welcoming Cha Cha and our distinguished guests to SeaTac for an evening that honors individuals whose contributions deserve recognition and whose example can inspire others,” Dr. Chirwa said.

An Evening Celebrating African Excellence

The 2026 African Achievement Awards will bring together honorees and guests from across the creative industries, business, humanitarian work, entertainment, and public service for an evening of recognition and cultural celebration.

The event will feature a red-carpet experience from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, followed by the main awards ceremony from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to secure tickets early, as seating is limited.

Event Details

Event: African Achievement Awards 2026

Honoree: Malawian humanitarian CHA CHA

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2026

Venue: Hilton Seattle Airport Conference Center, SeaTac, Washington

Red Carpet: 2:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. PST

Main Ceremony: 6:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. PST

Presented in partnership with: City of SeaTac

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/african-achievement-awards-2026-tickets-2002763527624

As preparations continue, the African Achievement Awards invites the public to join in celebrating individuals whose dedication, leadership, and service help strengthen communities and showcase the positive contributions of Africans around the world.

The upcoming recognition of CHA CHA reinforces a central message of the awards: the greatest achievements are those that inspire others, uplift communities, and leave a lasting legacy of service.