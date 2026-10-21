Malawi Central bank shapes up: Simwaka, Maliketi, Esau Banda redeployed

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There is amajor shake-up at Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM), with Deputy Governor Kisukyabo Simwaka and two directors being moved to different government institutions with immediate effect.

The changes are contained in Administrative Notice Number 1127, dated October 20, 2026, and signed by RBM Governor George Partridge.

Simwaka, who is responsible for Operations at the central bank, has been seconded to the Department of Economic Planning and Development under the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation.

The reshuffle also affects the bank’s Director of Public Relations, Boston Maliketi Banda, who has been seconded to the Malawi College of Accountancy to serve as a lecturer.

Director of Human Resources Esau Banda has been seconded to the Ministry of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism.

Esau Banda will serve as Special Advisor on Trade and Industrialisation.

The three changes take immediate effect, according to the administrative notice.

The notice does not provide reasons for the transfers.

This is a major shake up in the central bank since the return of President Peter Mutharika in September 2025.