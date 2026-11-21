HONG KONG-(MaraviPost)-Hong Kong has been confronted with a disturbing combination of high-profile murder proceedings, a life imprisonment sentence for a brutal hotel killing and fresh warnings about online shopping fraud, highlighting growing concerns about violent crime, personal safety and the exploitation of consumers’ private information.

The South China Morning Post and The Standard reported on November 20, 2026, that the city’s High Court heard explosive testimony in the murder trial of socialite Abby Choi, sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his former girlfriend and reported a police alert over fraudulent refund schemes targeting online shoppers.

The most closely watched development concerns the murder trial of Abby Choi Tin-fung, whose killing in February 2023 shocked Hong Kong and attracted international attention.

Her former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, has denied murdering the 28-year-old socialite and told the High Court that his father, Kwong Kau, was responsible for her death following a violent confrontation.

During his testimony, Kwong alleged that Choi had confronted him over an affair with a masseuse and expressed concerns about his father’s influence on her children.

He maintained that the confrontation escalated into violence and resulted in his father’s involvement in the killing.

However, his account has been challenged by his elder brother, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, who previously described the explanation as fabricated.

Prosecutors have presented a different account, alleging that Choi’s murder was connected to a bitter financial dispute involving a luxury apartment valued at approximately HK$72 million.

The property disagreement reportedly intensified after Choi attempted to sell the apartment, which was registered under her former father-in-law’s name.

The prosecution alleges that Alex, his father and his brother participated in the murder and subsequent disposal of Choi’s remains.

The defendants deny the murder allegations, making the competing accounts central to the ongoing proceedings.

In another significant courtroom development, 32-year-old Lo Chun-ming was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his former girlfriend, Chow Wai-yin, at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in West Kowloon.

The former legal assistant was convicted by a High Court jury after the court heard evidence concerning the killing of the 23-year-old yoga instructor in June 2022.

Chow, who was also known as Aqua, sustained more than 40 injuries during the attack, according to evidence presented during the proceedings.

Her body was discovered in a bathtub inside the luxury hotel room.

The judge concluded that Lo had demonstrated a clear intention to kill, delivering a life sentence after the jury found him guilty.

Away from the courtroom, Hong Kong police have issued another warning about increasingly sophisticated online shopping refund scams.

According to The Standard, fraudsters are impersonating customer service representatives and using genuine customer information, including names, purchase histories and delivery addresses, to convince unsuspecting shoppers that their orders qualify for refunds.

Investigators suspect that some of the information may have originated from corporate data breaches.

The criminals subsequently direct victims towards fraudulent links, request sensitive personal information or persuade them to authorise financial transfers.

Police have urged consumers to verify refund requests through official company communication channels rather than trusting unsolicited telephone calls, messages or online links.

Residents have also been advised to use strong, unique passwords, activate two-factor authentication and never disclose banking credentials, card security codes or one-time passwords.

Taken together, these developments expose three important challenges confronting Hong Kong: accountability in serious criminal cases, protection against violence targeting women and stronger safeguards against technology-enabled financial crime.

As the Abby Choi proceedings continue, public attention remains focused on the evidence, competing testimonies and the eventual determination of responsibility.

Meanwhile, the life sentence in the hotel murder case sends a strong reminder of the consequences of lethal violence, while the latest fraud warning underscores the importance of protecting consumers in an increasingly digital economy.