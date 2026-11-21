As the 2026/27 Malawi Elite Football League enters week 20, the continued silence from the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) on the full implementation of electronic ticketing raises questions about the country’s commitment to modernising football and protecting clubs’ financial interests.

Why is Malawi still struggling to introduce electronic ticketing when football is increasingly becoming a modern business?

Why are club administrators not putting pressure on SULOM to implement a system that could benefit their institutions? And why do we keep singing the same song every season without meaningful progress?

The financial figures from SULOM’s 2026/27 first-round report make this discussion even more important. The league generated K1.083 billion in gross gate revenue, compared with K1.064 billion during the corresponding period in 2025, representing a 1.74 percent increase. However, match-day expenses increased by 32.73 percent, from K214.08 million to K284.13 million, while the amount available for sharing declined by 6.06 percent, from K850.48 million to K798.92 million.

More concerning is that clubs collectively received K440.38 million during the first round of 2026/27 compared with K469.14 million in 2025, representing a 6.13 percent decline. These figures do not prove that money has been lost through ticketing irregularities, but they demonstrate why clubs need stronger financial controls, accurate revenue records and greater transparency in match-day collections.

Electronic ticketing should not be viewed as an unnecessary expense or an optional innovation. It is one of the important tools that could help close existing loopholes in ticket sales, improve accountability, monitor stadium attendance and ensure that clubs have reliable records of the money collected from their matches.

What is even more frustrating is that Malawi has discussed this matter for years. In November 2024, SULOM and TNM announced plans to introduce 100 percent electronic ticketing across the top-flight league but regulatory concerns, particularly surrounding competition and the use of one payment provider, complicated the arrangement. These challenges should have encouraged stakeholders to find a better solution rather than allowing the entire initiative to stall.

While Malawi continues moving back and forth on implementation, Tanzania is taking a decisive step. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has appointed Lipa Financial Solutions Limited as the revenue collection service provider for gate admissions at matches managed by the Premier League Board, with its electronic ticketing system scheduled to become operational on November 20, 2026.

According to TFF, the system will allow football supporters to purchase match tickets using their mobile phones, regardless of the type of handset they own. Even supporters using basic mobile phones will receive an SMS containing a unique ticket number that serves as proof of purchase when entering the stadium.

This is exactly the kind of development Malawi should be studying. Tanzania has demonstrated that electronic ticketing does not have to exclude ordinary supporters who cannot afford smartphones. A system can be designed to accommodate different categories of users while improving revenue collection and the overall match-day experience.

The question is why Malawi cannot introduce a similar system that responds to the realities of its football environment. We cannot continue finding reasons to delay progress when practical solutions are already being implemented in neighbouring countries.

More importantly, where are the clubs in this conversation? Why are Mighty Wanderers, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers,Ekhaya ,Blue Eagles and other Malawians Premiership clubs not collectively putting pressure on SULOM to introduce electronic ticketing? These are the institutions that stand to benefit from improved revenue accountability, yet there appears to be insufficient collective pressure from them.

Club owners and administrators must understand that football is a business. Gate revenue is an important part of club finances and every single kwacha collected from supporters should be properly recorded and accounted for. Clubs should not simply wait for SULOM to make announcements, they must demand systems that protect their commercial interests.

There is also a need to question whether the current ticketing arrangements are benefiting the game as a whole. Is everyone comfortable with the existing system? Are there opportunities for revenue leakages that better technology could help address? These questions deserve honest answers, although any allegations against particular individuals must be supported by evidence.

SULOM must therefore provide a clear implementation roadmap instead of allowing electronic ticketing to remain an endless discussion. The organisation should engage financial institutions and technology providers to develop a transparent, affordable and reliable system that accommodates different payment platforms.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) should also take an active role by demanding progress from SULOM. Although the Super League manages the elite competition, FAM has a responsibility to promote the professionalisation and development of football in the country. Modern football administration must include modern financial management.

Of course, electronic ticketing must be implemented properly. It should accommodate supporters using basic phones, provide alternative arrangements where network challenges arise, allow competition among payment providers and ensure that clubs receive accurate financial reports. Independent auditing and transparent revenue-sharing arrangements should also accompany the system.

The biggest problem is that Malawi seems comfortable repeating the same discussions every season while other countries are moving forward. We cannot expect our football to grow into a sustainable business if we continue delaying reforms that could strengthen financial accountability and improve the management of match-day revenue.