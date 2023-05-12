Football lovers told to embrace E-ticketing

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In an effort to promote football revenue safety and significantly reduce gate frauds,football fraternity in the country have been asked to embrace mindset change by going digital to make the game professional and increase club’s revenue as gate management will be automated.

Ibrahim Jengo from NCard who is the project Manager for E-ticketing platform in the country made the call during the demonstration held at Kamuzu Stadium on May, 11 2023 which was attended by the President of Malawi Super League (SULOM) Fleetwood Haiya, officials from Super League teams and the elite league Sponsors TNM private limited company.

Haiya recommended the demonstration as he has been proponent for gate management improvement and match revenue maximization.

“In my manifesto I promised teams that I will make sure to maximize revenue for the clubs and this is one of the initiatives towards that objective.

“Today all stakeholders are happy to see realization of efforts that will significantly mitigate gate revenue fraud. It will also maximize match revenues and do away with spending at source. Surely with the direction we are taking, our clubs would never be the same again”, said Haiya.

Roosevelt Mpinganjira Chief Executive Officer for Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC described the platform as being a game changer in the management of match revenues.

He pointed reduction in misuse of match revenues as one of the key benefits of the platform.

The platform-first of its kind in the country, will use the Mpamba card to replace cash at gates during TNM Super League matches.