LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Independent Complaints Commission (ICC) has launched a preliminary assessment into disturbing allegations that some Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers have been killing criminal suspects after arrest, raising fresh questions about police accountability and the protection of human rights.

ICC Public Relations Officer Happy Njalamano confirmed that the Commission is examining allegations made by former convict and police informant Dziwani Jassi, who has accused certain police officers of involvement in extrajudicial killings.

Njalamano said the allegations fall within the Commission’s legal mandate to receive and investigate complaints involving police officers and the Malawi Police Service.

He explained that the law empowers the ICC to initiate investigations independently, meaning the Commission does not necessarily have to wait for an individual to submit a formal complaint before examining suspected police misconduct.

He further indicated that the Commission had begun gathering information and assessing the allegations circulating in the public domain.

However, Njalamano cautioned against treating the accusations as established facts, stressing that the preliminary assessment must establish whether sufficient evidence exists to warrant a full investigation.

He said the Commission would be guided by the law and available evidence, with any eventual findings and recommendations grounded in facts established through the investigative process.

The ICC’s mandate includes investigating deaths and injuries resulting from police action, as well as deaths and injuries occurring in police custody.

It can also make recommendations to relevant authorities following investigations into alleged police misconduct.

Jassi’s allegations have attracted considerable public attention, particularly following his claims that some police officers with whom he previously worked are threatening his life.

In a report published on November 20, 2026, Malawi24 reported that Jassi had accused officers identified in a circulating voice recording of pursuing him and allegedly intending to harm him.

The publication indicated that it had not independently verified the identities or alleged involvement of the officers mentioned in the recording.

Jassi has also accused several officers, including senior police figures, of involvement in alleged killings and threatened to disclose additional names of suspected perpetrators and victims.

These allegations have intensified public interest in whether law enforcement institutions will conduct credible investigations into the claims and establish the truth.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has indicated that the matter requires consideration by the full Commission, describing it as a grave human rights issue.

The MHRC’s potential involvement adds another important institutional dimension to the matter, particularly given its responsibility to promote and protect human rights and investigate alleged violations.

The ICC’s preliminary assessment will therefore be crucial in determining whether the allegations justify a formal investigation and what further action may be necessary.

For now, the accusations remain unproven, and every individual implicated must be presumed innocent unless evidence establishes wrongdoing through the appropriate legal process.

The central question is whether investigators can establish what happened, identify those potentially responsible and ensure that anyone found culpable faces appropriate legal consequences.

Ultimately, the unfolding investigation will test the credibility and effectiveness of Malawi’s independent oversight institutions in confronting allegations of serious police misconduct while safeguarding the rights of both complainants and accused officers.