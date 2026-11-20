LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-United Transformation Movement (UTM) president Dalitso Kabambe has challenged Malawi to abandon political patronage, confront corruption and prioritise competence in public appointments, arguing that the country cannot achieve meaningful development without capable and accountable leadership.

Kabambe made the remarks during the Bunda Economics Association Alumni Day in Lilongwe, where he called for fundamental changes in political appointments, agricultural management and national development priorities.

The UTM leader however argued that appointing people because of their political connections, tribal background or personal relationships weakens public institutions and undermines the quality of decisions that shape national development.

He urged political leaders to place professional qualifications, experience and proven ability above party loyalty when assigning people to positions of responsibility.

“Human capital is very important, you mess up with human capital you go nowhere. Get human capital right as a start, this country is going to move in the right direction,” Kabambe said.

He identified corruption as another major obstacle to Malawi’s progress, insisting that the country must strengthen accountability and ensure public resources serve their intended purposes.

“Sort out corruption as a second step, this country is going to move in the right direction, then everything else will fall in place because you have people that know what needs to be done and they are taking the country in the right direction,” he said.

His remarks place the quality of leadership and public administration at the centre of Malawi’s development debate, particularly as government institutions face pressure to deliver better services, manage limited resources and restore public confidence.

Kabambe also called for a new generation of political leaders, arguing that the current crop of politicians had failed to provide the direction and solutions the country needs.

He suggested that Malawi requires leaders who prioritise national interests, demonstrate integrity and make decisions based on evidence rather than political convenience.

Turning to agriculture, Kabambe called for a comprehensive restructuring of the sector, saying existing value chains have failed to generate the results needed to transform the economy and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

He urged authorities to identify commercially viable agricultural enterprises, strengthen institutions responsible for production and marketing, expand access to agricultural financing and increase investment in irrigation and farm inputs.

His proposals reflect longstanding challenges facing Malawi’s agriculture sector, including dependence on rain-fed farming, limited irrigation infrastructure, inadequate access to finance and weak connections between producers and markets.

The National Agriculture Policy 2024 identifies agricultural transformation, diversification, improved productivity and stronger value chains as important priorities for the sector.

The government’s 2026 Economic and Fiscal Policy Statement also outlines plans to strengthen agricultural commercialisation, improve access to quality inputs and review irrigation and other agricultural policy frameworks.

Malawi’s agricultural transformation will therefore require more than increased production. Farmers also need reliable markets, affordable financing, modern technology, storage facilities and processing industries that enable them to earn more from their harvests.

Kabambe’s intervention brings governance and economic reform into the same conversation, suggesting that competent leadership, stronger institutions and investment in productive sectors must work together.

Ultimately, Malawi’s development ambitions will depend on whether political leaders can translate promises into measurable improvements in public services, agricultural productivity, employment and living standards.