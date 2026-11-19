SHENZHEN-(MaraviPost)-The world’s three most powerful military leaders have brought competing geopolitical ambitions to the same negotiating table after United States President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held their first-ever trilateral summit in southern China, placing nuclear arms control, the wars in Ukraine and Iran, and the future of global power relations at the centre of international diplomacy.

Al Jazeera and other international media outlets report that the historic meeting took place on Thursday, November 19, 2026, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. The gathering represents a significant diplomatic moment, bringing together the leaders of three major nuclear powers amid growing international tensions.

The meeting has attracted worldwide attention because of its potential implications for global security, international trade, nuclear arms control and efforts to resolve conflicts threatening international stability.

Although the summit has attracted comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union negotiated the post-Second World War settlement, analysts caution against treating the two gatherings as equivalent.

Unlike the wartime alliance that shaped the Yalta discussions, Trump, Xi and Putin have arrived in Shenzhen with competing strategic interests, different political priorities and contrasting visions of the international order.

The central question is whether their engagement can deliver meaningful diplomatic progress or simply provide a powerful political spectacle.

Trump appears particularly interested in securing progress on nuclear disarmament following the expiration of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between Washington and Moscow in February 2026.

He wants a modernised nuclear agreement that would also involve China, arguing that the three countries have a responsibility to reduce the dangers posed by their enormous nuclear arsenals.

However, Beijing remains reluctant to join an arms-control arrangement negotiated primarily between Washington and Moscow, particularly because China’s nuclear arsenal is considerably smaller than those of the other two powers.

Trump has also emphasised the importance of cooperation in reducing nuclear weapons and preventing their possible use, while highlighting the need for continued dialogue on international security.

For Putin, the summit represents an opportunity to strengthen Russia’s international standing and challenge the perception that Moscow has become diplomatically isolated following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Russian leader wants Washington to reconsider its approach to the conflict and potentially ease pressure on Moscow through sanctions relief and diplomatic negotiations.

Russia also hopes to maintain China’s political and economic support while persuading Trump to consider a settlement that accommodates some of the Kremlin’s demands.

Xi, meanwhile, is seeking to consolidate China’s position as a leading global power while protecting its economic interests and strengthening strategic relations with Russia.

Beijing wants stable relations with Washington without abandoning its broader geopolitical ambitions, particularly concerning Taiwan, regional security, international trade and access to critical technologies.

The Chinese leader has advocated cooperation among major powers, arguing that international stability requires constructive engagement rather than prolonged confrontation.

The three leaders also face pressure to address the wars in Ukraine and Iran, although expectations of immediate diplomatic breakthroughs remain limited.

Trump has expressed interest in securing Chinese and Russian cooperation in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and restoring stability around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is essential to international energy supplies, making any prolonged disruption a serious concern for oil-importing countries and the global economy.

On Ukraine, Putin continues to defend Russia’s territorial and security demands, while Washington is attempting to encourage negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

However, China’s reluctance to assume a major mediation role and the absence of Ukrainian and European leaders from the trilateral discussions complicate prospects for a comprehensive settlement.

Beyond the immediate conflicts, the Shenzhen summit raises fundamental questions about the changing international balance of power.

For smaller countries, particularly across Africa, the gathering presents both opportunities and risks.

Greater cooperation among Washington, Beijing and Moscow could create new openings for international trade, investment, energy security and technological development.

However, any major-power understanding reached without adequate consideration of smaller nations could undermine their diplomatic independence, economic interests and ability to determine their own development priorities.

For African governments, the emerging geopolitical landscape reinforces the importance of strategic independence, diversified international partnerships and diplomatic engagement that protects national interests.

Ultimately, the Shenzhen summit is less about creating a new world order overnight than demonstrating how global influence is being contested, negotiated and redistributed.

Whether Trump, Xi and Putin can transform their historic encounter into meaningful agreements will depend on their willingness to compromise beyond political symbolism and pursue practical solutions to international challenges.

For now, the world is watching Shenzhen, where decisions and disagreements among three powerful leaders could shape international security, economic stability and geopolitical relations for years to come.