In Malawi, a familiar pattern is repeating itself every time there is a change of government, and sometimes, even within the same government.

A senior officer retires from the public service. There is a farewell party, speeches are made about dedication and sacrifice, and a pension is processed. Then some years later, sometimes even only a few months later, the same officer reappears, this time around as a Director/Commissioner General, Chief Executive Officer or Executive Director of a Statutory Corporation or some government agency.

It is presented as wisdom. It is defended as experience. It is justified as continuity. But we must call it as it is. It is a harmful tendency that blocks progress, kills morale in the pubic service, and denies thousands of unemployed young Malawians a fair chance to enter public service.

This is not an attack on retired officers. Many of them served this country faithfully and diligently under difficult conditions, with low pay, limited resources, and immerse pressure. They deserve respect, a dignified retirement, and a decent pension.

What they do not deserve and what Malawi cannot afford, is a second career at the top of the very system they have just left, at the expense of those who are still serving.

When state presidents, through boards, keep on recalling retired officers to head statutory corporations and other government agencies, they are not solving a leadership problem. They are creating a bigger one.

First and foremost, it blocks promotion and kills morale in the civil service. Public service is built on a simple promise that if you work hard, gain experience, remain disciplined and develop your skills, you will rise.

A young man joins the public service as a clerk, an assistant, a nurse, an agricultural extension worker, or a junior economist. Over ten, fifteen, or twenty years of service, they study further, they attend different continuous professional development trainings, they take on more responsibility, and they wait patiently for their turn.

The position of a Director General, for example, is not just a job to join. It is the reward for years of sacrifice and a proof that the system is working. When that position is suddenly given to someone who has already retired, that promise is broken.

What message does it send to a Deputy Director General who has acted in the position for some time, who knows the institution inside out, who has prepared strategic plans and managed crises, only to be told to hand over to a retiree? It tells them that that loyalty is not rewarded. It tells them that no matter how well they perform, the top will always be reserved for those who have already had their turn.

The result is predictable. Morale collapses. Hardworking officers stop trying. Why should they innovate, why should they go the extra mile, why should they pursue further education, if promotion depends not on merit but on political favour and proximity to power? Many become demoralised and only wait for retirement. Others leave the public service altogether for NGOs, the private sector or opportunities outside the country. In this way, the country loses its best brains, not because they were incompetent, but because they were overlooked.

A public service that does not promote from within becomes a public service without ambition. And a public service without ambition cannot deliver development.

Secondly, it breaks the chain of employment creation. The argument for recalling retirees often ignores a basic truth about how employment works in government. In government, one promotion creates a chain of opportunities.

When a serving public servant rises to become a Director of a Statutory Corporation, their old position becomes vacant. That vacancy is filled by someone below them. That person’s position becomes vacant too, and it is filled by someone else. Eventually, at the bottom of the chain, a completely new position opens up, and that position can absorb someone from the large pool of unemployed graduates who are desperately looking for work.

In a country like Malawi, where thousands of young people graduate from universities and colleges every year and find no jobs, this is not a small matter. It is a national crisis. Every time a retiree takes a position that could have gone to a serving officer, the door is also closed, indirectly but firmly, on an unemployed young person at the bottom.

We cannot complain about youth unemployment while at the same time practicing a system that deliberately prevents vacancies from arising. We cannot ask young people to be patient while we keep recycling the same faces in the same offices.

The youth of Malawi are not asking for favours. They are asking for a fair chance to start. They have qualifications. Many of them have degree, diplomas and skills that the older generation did not have the opportunity to acquire. What they lack is not ability but space. And that space will never be created if those who have already occupied it revert to it.

Recalling retired officers back into service also denies the country new ideas and energy. Leadership is not only about experience. It is also about energy, adaptability, and willingness to embrace change.

Malawi today is not the Malawi of thirty years ago. The challenges today are different. The economy is digitalising. Climate change is affecting agriculture and the economy. Young citizens expect transparency, speed, and accountability. Statutory corporations and other government agencies must now deal with e-government, data management, social media scrutiny, public-private partnerships, and complex procurement systems.

Many retired officers built their careers in a different era, with different tools and different expectations. This does not mean that they are incapable. However, it does mean that institutions led by them often become conservative, slow, and resistant to reform. They tend to manage the way things have always been managed, because that is what worked for them in the past.

Serving officers, especially those in middle management, are often more in touch with modern systems. They have been trained in current public management practices. They understand technology better. They are daily in contact with junior staff and with the public. They know where the system is failing, because they live with those failures every day.

When we keep bringing back retirees, we deny our institutions the fresh thinking they desperately need. We turn government institutions into museums of old ideas, instead of engines of innovation.

Recalling retirees also encourages patronage and weakens institutions. We must be honest about why this tendency persists. In many cases, it is not about merit but patronage. Retired officers are often recalled because they are loyal to the ruling political party, because they supported a campaign, because they are from a particular region, or because they are trusted to protect certain interests. Boards, which are supposed to be independent, are often pressured to appoint such individuals.

This tendency politicises institutions. A Commissioner General who owes their appointment to a political favour will serve political interests, instead of national interests. They will be reluctant to make difficult decisions that might offend their benefactors. They will protect the status quo. They will be less accountable to parliament, and to the public, because they know their real accountability is to the person who appointed them.

By contrast, a serving civil servant who rises through the ranks has a professional identity to protect. They are accountable to service regulations, to performance contracts, and to their peers. They are less likely to see the position as a reward and more likely to see it as a responsibility.

To have strong, independent and statutory corporations, this culture of recycling retirees as political rewards must come to an end. Appointments must be based on open competition, clear criteria and proven performance, not on patronage.

Ironically, the practice is also unfair to the retired officers themselves. Retirement is supposed to be a time of rest, mentoring, spending time with family, engaging in community work, farming, business, or writing. When we keep pulling retirees back into high pressure leadership roles, we deny them the rest they have earned. We also place them in a difficult position. They are expected to perform at the highest level, but they are working in institutions where many junior officers resent their presence.

A better system would use retired officers as mentors, advisors, or trainers on short-term contracts, not as substantive heads of institutions. Their wisdom should be tapped but it should not block the path of others.

Recalling retirees into public service is double-dipping, plain and simple. A retiree draws pension and a contract salary, while a qualified graduate draws nothing. The youth see this and lose trust. Not because they begrudge the old their pension, they earned it, but because the same state that says has no money to hire the young always finds money to pay the old twice.

Several reforms need to be done in order to build a professional public service and reduce youth unemployment.

First, there must be a clear policy that bars the appointment of retired officers back into substantive executive positions in the public service.

Second, vacancies for Director and Chief Executive positions in statutory corporations and other government agencies should be advertised openly, and serving public servants with the required qualifications and experience should be given a fair chance to compete. Internal succession plans should be developed in every statutory corporation and government agency.

Third, boards must be strong and insulated from political pressure. Their role should be to appoint on merit, not to rubber-stamp politicians’ preferences.

Fourth, government must invest in leadership development for middle-level managers, so that there is always a pool of ready, competent, and confident Malawians to take over. We cannot claim that there is no one to take over if we have never prepared anyone to take over.

Finally, the pension system must be reformed so that retirement is not feared. Many officers cling to power because they fear poverty in retirement. If pensions were adequate, timely, and dignified, fewer retirees would seek to return, and more would retire gracefully. That fear is not limited to those who are about to retire. It is now spreading to young workers as well, because of growing uncertainty surrounding the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Under this scheme, many young workers are no longer sure what kind of retirement awaits them. They contribute every month from salaries that are already stretched thin by rising cost of living, yet they have little clarity about how their money is invested, what returns they will earn, and what their monthly pension will actually be when they finally stop working.

This uncertainty has direct effect on the problem of recycled retirees. When young officers see that even retirement may not protect them, they begin to think like the generation before them. They begin to plan not for a dignified exit, but for how they too can hold on to a position, find a board appointment, or secure a contract after retirement. In other words, a pension system that creates fear does not only hurt retirees. It teaches the young to fear the future and to cling to office, instead of trusting that hard work will be rewarded with security.

This uncertainty must therefore be fixed. The CPS must be made transparent, well managed, and genuinely protective. Workers must receive regular, clear statements of their contributions and projected benefits. Fund managers must be held accountable. And the state must guarantee that no one who has served this country faithfully will retire in poverty.

Malawi is a youthful country. More than half of its population is under the age of 30. Malawi cannot be led forever by the same generation that has led it since independence. Let retirees retire with honour. Let serving officers rise with dignity. And let the youth enter the service with hope.