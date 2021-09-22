Nyasa Big Bullets FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Big Bullets FC are failing to refill magazines of their guns as they have again failed to shoot the Soldiers and recover from Amazulu’s defeat in the CAF Champions League at Kamuzu Stadium, where MAFCO have held them to a one all draw.

Soldiers from Salima MAFCO made sure the league is still open to the top three teams as they showcased brilliant play on Wednesday’s afternoon against the defending champions.

Stain Malata opened the score line within the first ten minutes to put the people’s team under pressure as their fellow title contenders Silver Strikers FC were also leading Ntopwa United in the Capital City at Nankhaka Stadium.

Babatunde Adepoju scored at 35th minute to bring back the lost life in Bullets camp. Callisto Pasuwa made some changes to make sure they collected the three vital points with the scorer Babatunde and Precious Phiri replaced by Misheck Selemani and MacFarlane Mgwira.

The visitors continued with their dominance despite the host equalizing. Second half produced no any fruits though all teams trying their level best to find the winning goal.

The final whistle came and Bullets escaped MAFCO’s scare.The draw means the defending champions have put themselves under pressure now as one point is differentiating them with Silver Strikers FC who collected three maximum points over relegated Ntopwa FC at Nankhaka Stadium. Bullets have 56 points from 27 games while the central Bankers have 55 points from 28 games on number two.

The Central Bankers showed no mercy by defeating the relegated Bangwe based Ntopwa FC by three goals to nil. Stain Davie scored as early as four minutes of the first half before Frank Banda added salt on Jomo Osman’s wounds with a header after receiving a beautiful cross from in form winger Zebron Kalima later and Blessings Tembo sealed the scoreline with a beautiful header from Mark Fodya’s well taken free kick outside the penalty box on the left.

First half ended Silver leading by three goals. Karen Chaula substituted goalkeeper Blessings Lipenga for Richard Mwaila,the change on the goal worked for Ntopwa as they denied Silver Strikers FC many scoring chances and the second half ended with no goals.

Mighty Wanderers were more mightier than Mighty Tigers at Mpira Stadium as they defeated The Kau Kau boys by a goal to nil scored by defender Peter Cholopi to move on third position with 48 points from 26 games.

The Nomads dominated the play from the first whistle in the first half as they exchanged some good passes. Second half was a bit dull comparing with the first half.

Ruben Alufandika technical Director Mighty Tigers, said his boys displayed exciting football despite the loss.

“We created more chances than them but we failed to utilize them “, he added.

Bob Mpinganjira, Wanderers coach, said it was a tough game against Tigers, citing they met a good side,but hailed his boys for the victory.

“We have to prepare well for the Blantyre Derby to get a win on Sunday “, he added.

Nyasa Big Bullets are remaining with three games against Mighty Wanderers at home,Karonga United at home and Kamuzu Barracks away in Lilongwe, their next game is a Blantyre Derby on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium.

Wanderers are remaining with four,against Bullets away,Blue Eagles FC,Ekwendeni Hammers and against the Lions of Kaning’ina Moyale Barracks at home while Silver Strikers FC are remaining with two games,Moyale Barracks away and Ekwendeni Hammers at home.