World Environment Day: “Translate climate ambitions into tangible actions”-CISONECC

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) has challenged stakeholders to move beyond commitments and translate climate ambitions into tangible actions that deliver real benefits for people and the planet.

CISONECC therefore expects oneness in building a climate-resilient Malawi and ensure a healthier, safer, and more sustainable environment for all.

In a press statement issued this morning as part of World Environment Day, that falls on June 5 yearly, CISONECC National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma calls for governments, communities, civil society organizations, the private sector, and citizens to accelerate efforts in addressing the climate crisis while safeguarding the development needs of present and future generations.

This year’s World Environment Day is commemorated under the theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future”.

Read the statement in part co-signed by CISONECC board Chairperson Gift Numeri

“As Malawi continues to experience the devastating impacts of climate change through prolonged droughts, floods, erratic rainfall patterns, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, and threats to food security, this year’s theme serves as a timely reminder that urgent and collective action is needed to protect people, livelihoods and ecosystems.



“CISONECC recognizes that climate change is no longer a future threat but a present reality affecting millions of Malawians, particularly vulnerable communities that depend on natural resources for their survival”.

The statement adds, “The increasing frequency of climate-related disasters continues to undermine national development efforts and worsen poverty and inequality”

CISONECC reiterates its call for:

The Government of Malawi to strengthen climate policies, enhance implementation of

adaptation and mitigation measures, and increase investments in environmental protection and resilience building.

adaptation and mitigation measures, and increase investments in environmental protection and resilience building. Development partners to continue supporting climate action initiatives that empower local communities and promote sustainable development.

Communities and citizens to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts, including tree planting, sustainable land management, biodiversity protection, and responsible use of natural resources.

The private sector to adopt sustainable and environmentally friendly practices that contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting ecosystems.

CISONECC further emphasizes the need to safeguard biodiversity and restore degraded ecosystems as critical components of climate action. Protecting forests, wetlands, water bodies, and other natural resources is essential for building resilient communities and securing a sustainable future for present

and future generations.