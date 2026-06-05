Catholic Church raises alarm over Malawi’s deepening national crisis as governance, justice, economic failures intensify

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has warned that Malawi is sinking deeper into a cycle of national crisis, marked by economic instability, political patronage, institutional decay, insecurity, and eroding public trust.

In a press statement released on 5 June 2026, the Commission described a country struggling with recurring governance failures and social breakdown, despite recent government efforts to stabilize the economy and restore confidence in public institutions.

CCJP said Malawi has remained trapped for more than a decade in repetitive, self-defeating cycles that keep the country on the edge of disaster.

It lamented that Malawians have grown accustomed to hardship, blame-shifting, and stagnation, while the need for collective responsibility and national renewal goes unmet.

The Commission noted that Malawi’s suffering cannot be blamed solely on global geopolitics. Citizens, leaders, and institutions have contributed to the deterioration through both action and inaction.

Some progress acknowledged

CCJP recognized positive steps by the current administration in recent months. It praised efforts to reduce inflation and improve the availability of affordable maize. It also commended the downsizing of Principal Secretaries and diplomatic posts as measures to redirect public resources toward service delivery.

However, the Commission said these gains are insufficient given the worsening living conditions facing ordinary Malawians.

The statement referenced the Catholic Bishops’ Pastoral Letter The Sad Story of Malawi as evidence that many citizens remain trapped in dehumanizing poverty and despair.

Politicization of public appointments

CCJP criticized the continued politicization of appointments across government institutions. It argued that political appeasement dominates appointments, transfers, secondments, and dismissals, often at the expense of merit and professionalism.

The Commission said competent public servants have been sidelined and replaced by politically connected individuals, party loyalists, and religious affiliates.

The church warned that this trend, entrenched across successive administrations, undermines institutional efficiency and public confidence.

CCJP stated that politically motivated appointments violate Section 4 of the Public Service Act, which requires integrity, merit, and professionalism in recruitment.

Economic and health concerns

On the economy, CCJP expressed concern over Malawi’s worsening foreign exchange crisis, which it said continues to cripple supply chains and fuel shortages. Despite government efforts, structural trade imbalances, critically low reserves, and a thriving black market sustain a fragile economic environment.

The Commission warned that mistrust in the formal financial system has encouraged hoarding and illegal forex trading, and called for crackdowns on the black market alongside measures to address the root causes of the crisis.

CCJP also raised alarm over the circulation of falsified and substandard medicines. Citing a 2024 Kamuzu University of Health Sciences study, it noted that nearly 14% of essential medicines, including antibiotics, fail to meet quality standards.

The Commission condemned reports of expired insulin allegedly relabelled and distributed to referral hospitals after being stolen from storage facilities. It said the lack of sanctions reflects dangerous institutional weakness and pledged to engage authorities on the matter.

Superstition-driven violence and public safety

CCJP condemned a resurgence of grave exhumations, body part harvesting, abductions, and killings targeting persons with albinism. Recent incidents were reported in Mulanje, Chiradzulu, and Dowa.

The Commission also noted panic and mob violence in Chikwawa and Nsanje following rumors about the alleged shrinking or disappearance of male genitalia. The hysteria led to the deaths of at least eight people. In the first four months of 2026, twelve elderly people were reportedly killed over accusations linked to witchcraft.

CCJP said these incidents reflect a broader collapse of trust, reason, and human dignity. It commended the Ministries of Home Affairs, Local Government, and Gender for conducting civic education campaigns to counter misinformation, and urged civil society, religious institutions, and traditional leaders to intensify public awareness efforts.

Transparency and justice

The Commission expressed concern over poor public communication and lack of transparency around high-profile abductions and murders. It cited the 33-day abduction of Crossroads Hotel Managing Director Sameer Sacranie in Lilongwe as an incident that heightened public anxiety, with little clarity provided afterward.

CCJP also pointed to unresolved cases, including the killing of Dr. Victoria Bobe, the death investigation of Lilongwe Public Health student Lizzie Nyson, and the discovery of MUBAS student Paul Mtenje’s body concealed in a ceiling. It argued that limited communication from authorities weakens trust in state institutions.

On the judiciary, CCJP welcomed the appointment of the Judicial Service Commission but warned that restoring public confidence will be difficult. It cited allegations of corruption and declining integrity, including a case that remained unresolved for more than 28 years, as a national embarrassment.

Recommendations

CCJP concluded that Malawi’s crises are symptoms of deeper fractures within institutions, leadership, and the national conscience. It warned against normalizing abnormal conditions and said recovery cannot depend solely on government or foreign assistance.

The Commission called for:

Depoliticizing public appointments and strengthening merit-based recruitment. Stronger institutional accountability and tougher regulation of medicines. Intensified action against illegal forex trading. Coordinated efforts to combat superstition-driven violence. Ethical leadership, accountability, and civic responsibility across all sectors.

CCJP also appealed to religious leaders and traditional healers to refrain from spreading information that could trigger panic and violence. It ended with a call for national unity and a shared vision that rises above political divisions, fear, and self-interest.

“May God bless Malawi, and bless us all as we strive for justice and peace,” the statement said.

The statement was jointly signed by CCJP representatives from the Blantyre, Lilongwe, Chikwawa, Dedza, Karonga, Mangochi, Mzuzu, and Zomba dioceses.