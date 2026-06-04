Geneva, Switzerland, 04 June 2026- /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – As part of efforts to strengthen the partnership between the World Health Organization (WHO) and China, the WHO team in Cabo Verde paid a visit to the Chinese Ambassador in the country on 29 May to align new areas of cooperation in the health sector.

During the meeting, the potential for collaboration between the two institutions was highlighted, as well as China’s important role in supporting sustainable health outcomes in Cabo Verde.

The planned actions are aligned with the WHO Cooperation Strategy with Cabo Verde 2024–2028, with a focus on the sustainability of health system strengthening efforts, including actions aimed at the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases, which affect a large part of the population. The ultimate objective is to ensure a greater impact on the health of the Cabo Verdean population.

To operationalize this partnership, agreements will be shared and processes defined to identify the most effective ways to implement future joint projects.

This first meeting represents an important step toward expanding cooperation opportunities between WHO and China and strengthening initiatives that contribute to achieving better health outcomes in the country.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of World Health Organisation.

The post WHO and China Strengthen Health Cooperation in Cabo Verde appeared first on African Media Agency.