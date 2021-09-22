LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima on Wednesday oozed confidence emphasizing that the Tonse Alliance administration will deliver on its promises stressing that “some of us must be given the benefit of the doubt that we know what are doing.”

The Vice President was speaking at the launch of 2020 Malawi Poverty Report presented by the National Statistical Office.

The report is derived from a study by the National Statistical Office (NSO) done with support from the World Bank and it is expected to highlight strides made and challenges faced in fighting poverty in the country.

The Vice President said much as the report connotes negativity but the document was important to the country because it provides recommendations for a complementary two-track approach.

“This two-track approach entails responding effectively to our urgent challenges – COVID 19 being one of them – in the short term while continuing to focus on long term developmental goals as outlined in the MW2063, the country’s development blue print,” said Chilima.

He said in the short term, most of what was promised by the Tonse Alliance Administration will be fulfilled in a phased manner and that eventually everything that was promised will be fulfilled.

“I know, high poverty and unemployment levels are a concern and COVID 19 will no longer be an excuse. We will have to move on as a country regardless. Therefore give some of us the benefit of the doubt that we know what we are doing,” Chilima said.

Chilima said in the worst case scenario some promises could be modified to meet the reality on the international stage but no single promise will be abandoned.

This was perhaps a thin reference to the Affordable Input Program which has seen a bag of fertilizer being pegged at MK7,500 this season from MK4, 995 last growing year.

Commentators have still hailed government for maintaining the program despite a mounting opposition to the initiative which many believe benefits the political elite through corruption.

Among others, the report shows that poverty levels have been worsening in the central region when compared to other regions of the country.

The report also indicates that poverty levels are worsening in urban areas.