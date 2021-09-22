Raphael Kasambara awaits his Fate this Morning

The Supreme Court of Appeal has set November 4, 2021, as a date to resume hearing of an appeal case involving former Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambara and two other convicts, Pika Manondo and McDonald Kumwembe.

The three defendants after being found guilty were jailed in 2021. They were found guilty of a crime of attempted murder of former budget director Paul Mphwiyo, they appealed before the Supreme Court to review their convictions

Raphael Kasambara convict to serve 13 years Jail time

Ralph Kasambara was convicted and sentenced for conspiracy to attempted murder while Manondo and Kumwembe were convicted and sentenced for attempted murder.

On March 14, 2018, for some unexplainable reason and application for recusal from then the ruling DPP, Supreme Court of Appeal judge Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu released Kasambara on bail who is known to have friends in high places.

Judge Dustan Mwaungulu dismissed an application by the State for him to stop presiding over a bail request by convicted former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ralph Kasambara and two others.

Supreme Court of Appeal Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu

Delivering the ruling, Mwaungulu said based on Section 9 of the Constitution, among other documents, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale failed to prove that the judge’s conduct demanded recusal from the case.