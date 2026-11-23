BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian footballers Macdonald Rameck, Malango Mayele and Wise Dinho Mpinganjira have celebrated league title victories with their respective clubs in Zimbabwe, the United States and Mozambique.

According to announcements on the respective clubs’ official Facebook pages, the three Malawians have won league championships, marking a proud moment for the country’s football fraternity.

Rameck has won the 2026 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League title with Hardrock FC in his debut season, helping the club achieve a historic milestone.

Hardrock FC secured the championship after beating FC Platinum 1-0 at Chahwanda Stadium, with Prince Dube scoring the decisive goal to seal the title. The club finished the season with 73 points, two ahead of second-placed Scottland FC.

The achievement makes Hardrock one of the clubs to win Zimbabwe’s top-flight league in its debut season, an impressive accomplishment for the Kwekwe-based side.

Meanwhile, Mayele Malango has also lifted a major trophy after Sacramento Republic FC won the 2026 United Soccer League (USL) Championship in the United States.

Sacramento defeated Louisville City FC 4-3 on penalties after the final ended 1-1, securing the club’s second USL Championship title following its previous triumph in 2014.

Cal Jennings gave Sacramento the lead in the 14th minute with a header before Louisville City equalised, forcing the match into extra time and eventually a penalty shootout.

Mayele featured in Sacramento’s attacking efforts as the team fought for victory, contributing to the club’s successful campaign.

The USL Championship is the second tier of professional men’s football in the United States, sitting below Major League Soccer (MLS).

In Mozambique, Wise Dinho Mpinganjira has also celebrated success after winning the Moçambola title with Black Bulls FC, the country’s top-flight league.

Mpinganjira’s achievement adds to the growing list of Malawian players making their mark in regional competitions and winning silverware outside their home country.

The celebrations also extend to Malawi’s women’s football, with Temwa Chawinga and Kansas City Current winning the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) championship for the first time in the club’s history.

Kansas City defeated Washington Spirit 2-1 in a sold-out final at Audi Field, with Vanessa DiBernardo opening the scoring before Debinha sealed the victory in stoppage time after receiving an assist from Chawinga.

The success of Rameck, Mayele, Mpinganjira and Chawinga highlights the growing quality of Malawian footballers competing abroad and offers inspiration to upcoming players seeking opportunities beyond the country.