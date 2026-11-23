HARARE-(MaraviPost)-The arrest of Prophet Uebert Angel has drawn his spiritual son, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, into the storm, with the Malawian preacher urging prayer for his spiritual father.

Angel, founder of Spirit Embassy, now known as GoodNews Church, and a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was arrested on Sunday afternoon, 22 November 2026, in front of his own congregation.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, about 10 armed detectives entered the Hippodrome in Harare during a live Sunday service, interrupted proceedings and led Angel away in handcuffs.

He was taken to the Criminal Investigations Department, Law and Order section, at Police General Headquarters.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi later confirmed the arrest in a brief statement: “The ZRP confirms the arrest of Prophet Uebert Angel this afternoon on Indecent Assault and Sodomy allegations. More details to follow in due course.”

Police have not yet disclosed the full details of the complaints, the identity of the complainants, or when Angel is expected to appear in court.

The arrest does not amount to a conviction, and Angel has previously denied wrongdoing in other matters.

The indecent assault allegation is understood to be linked to a docket opened earlier this year at Borrowdale Police Station. It stems from a complaint by a 40-year-old woman from Bulawayo who alleges that after a service at the Hippodrome in March 2025, she was invited to Angel’s office where he allegedly pushed her against a wall, lifted her dress and sexually assaulted her. Police have not confirmed whether Sunday’s arrest is tied directly to that docket or to a separate sodomy complaint.

Bushiri: ‘He saw this four years ago’

Addressing his congregation in Malawi after the news broke, Bushiri, founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, said he was not shaken because Angel had already foreseen the moment.

He told worshippers that Angel had warned him four years ago that an arrest would come, and had also told him how it would end — though Bushiri did not reveal what that ending would be.

“He told me that’s going to happen and he told me how it will end. So it’s not something that we’re worried about because it was already seen by himself four years ago,” Bushiri said.

Bushiri urged believers wherever they are to keep Angel in prayer, saying men of God face battles that are not always visible to the public.

He likened the arrest to biblical persecution, arguing that Jesus was arrested and crucified on allegations of trying to overthrow the government, while Joseph was arrested on a false rape charge.

“In our family we do not stress, we relax, because the outcome was already seen,” he said.

A political preacher at the centre of power

Angel’s arrest comes at a highly sensitive political moment.

As Ambassador-at-Large and Presidential Envoy appointed by President Mnangagwa, Angel has become one of the President’s most vocal religious allies.

In recent weeks he publicly defended Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga against critics, and later declared renewed support for Mnangagwa — remarks that drew sharp criticism from former Norton MP Temba Mliswa and others.

His arrest follows a fortnight of dramatic movements. Angel had left Zimbabwe claiming he survived two assassination attempts, including an alleged ambush by vehicles without number plates and a shooting incident at his home in Shawasha Hills. He resurfaced in Nigeria and later appeared at a service in London on 19 November, before flying back to Harare days before his arrest.

Oyakhilome: ‘Anyone who goes after him, I will kill him’

Just a week before the arrest, Nigerian televangelist Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Christ Embassy, had issued a stern spiritual warning during his 30th Praise Night service in Nigeria on 15 November.

Speaking directly to Angel, Oyakhilome claimed God had spoken to him while he was praying for the Zimbabwean preacher.

“I was praying for you a few days ago. While I was praying for you, the Spirit of God said to me, tell him, anyone who goes after him, I will kill him. I want you to know, anyone who goes after you is destroying his own life,” Oyakhilome said.

He repeated the warning several times: “God has spoken and said, don’t touch him. Leave him alone. And I’m echoing it and re-echoing it to all of them, all of them.”

Oyakhilome went further, warning that those who continued to pursue Angel risked destruction not only for themselves, but for their families and descendants.

“Except you have chosen your own elimination and the elimination of your lineage, because God said he will wipe you out. So leave him alone. Leave him alone,” he said.

He also declared that Angel had been given spiritual authority to bring calm to Zimbabwe and subdue what he described as agents of Satan.

The warning, which circulated widely on social media from 15-16 November, is now being debated afresh following Sunday’s arrest, with critics questioning whether it was an attempt to shield Angel from investigation, while supporters insist it was a genuine prophecy.

For now, all eyes are on Harare, where police say more details will follow and where Angel’s supporters — led by Bushiri and Oyakhilome — are framing the arrest not as a criminal matter, but as a spiritual battle already foreseen.