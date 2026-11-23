VIRGINIA-(MaraviPost)-A private cryptocurrency investors’ dinner linked to US President Donald Trump has reignited controversy over political influence, financial interests and presidential accountability after wealthy holders of his branded digital coin secured invitations to an exclusive gathering at his Virginia golf club.

According to CNN, the falling value of the cryptocurrency and renewed allegations that the president’s private business interests could create conflicts of interest while he occupies the White House.

The gathering took place at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, where invitations were reserved for the leading holders of the president’s meme coin. Organisers advertised an evening featuring Trump alongside celebrity guests, including boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, businessman Kevin O’Leary and mentalist Lior Suchard.

According to the event arrangements, the 185 leading holders qualified for the dinner, while the top 29 were offered access to a special VIP reception. The four highest-ranked investors were promised Trump-branded 18-karat gold watches.

The invitation system was based on the quantity and duration of cryptocurrency holdings, effectively making substantial investment in the token the route to securing a place at the event.

However, CNN reported that it remained unclear late Sunday whether Trump personally attended the gathering, despite being advertised as a featured speaker. Reuters separately reported that the president hosted the dinner.

The event has attracted criticism because the cryptocurrency is associated with companies affiliated with the Trump Organization. The businesses behind the project include CIC Digital and Fight Fight Fight LLC.

Critics argue that linking access to a sitting president with investment in a business connected to his family raises serious questions about transparency, political influence and ethical boundaries.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has been among the prominent critics, arguing that the arrangement risks allowing wealthy investors to purchase privileged access to presidential influence.

The controversy is particularly sensitive because cryptocurrency transactions can involve anonymous digital wallets, making it difficult to establish the identities and nationalities of some investors.

CBS News reported that a significant number of wallets on the event leaderboard had used cryptocurrency exchanges that restrict access to customers in the United States, raising questions about possible foreign participation.

The financial performance of the $TRUMP token has also become a major concern. Reuters reported that the cryptocurrency had fallen from a peak of approximately $75 to below one dollar by November 2026.

The latest dinner attracted substantially less investment than the inaugural gathering in May 2025. Reuters reported that the public leaderboard listed 130 wallets holding approximately $8.6 million worth of tokens, compared with about $148 million represented on the earlier leaderboard.

The decline illustrates the volatility of meme coins, which can experience dramatic price movements driven by speculation, publicity and investor sentiment rather than underlying business performance.

Trump and his administration have previously defended his private business arrangements, arguing that his family manages the ventures and that he is not directly involved in their daily operations.

Nevertheless, the latest gathering is likely to intensify demands for congressional oversight, particularly as lawmakers examine the relationship between public office and private financial interests.

Beyond the immediate controversy, the episode highlights a wider challenge facing governments as digital currencies increasingly intersect with politics, campaign influence and international investment.

The central question is whether private commercial activities connected to political leaders can remain sufficiently transparent and independent to protect public confidence in democratic institutions.