RUSTENBURG-(MaraviPost)-The African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa’s North West Province is facing mounting internal pressure as disagreements over political discipline threaten to complicate coalition negotiations in 11 municipalities without outright electoral majorities.

According to SABC News, political analyst Thabang Motswaledi of North-West University has warned that internal defiance within the party could undermine its coalition strategy. The report also highlighted the postponement of an ANC media briefing in Rustenburg amid continuing negotiations following the 4 November local government elections.

The absence of coalition agreements across all 11 hung municipalities has exposed the scale of the political challenge confronting the provincial ANC. With no party securing an outright majority in the affected councils, negotiations have become essential to determining who will govern and how municipal administrations will be formed.

However, the ANC’s difficulties appear to extend beyond negotiations with rival political parties. Internal disagreements, particularly involving councillors who may refuse to follow party decisions, are emerging as a significant obstacle to the party’s efforts to consolidate its political position.

Motswaledi believes the provincial leadership must urgently confront this problem by strengthening discipline and ensuring that councillors respect decisions made by the party.

He suggested that the extended Provincial Executive Committee meeting and councillors’ forum held in Rustenburg were partly intended to address growing concerns over defiance and disagreements surrounding political deployments.

The warning comes at a sensitive moment, as council votes could determine which parties secure leadership positions in municipalities where political control remains uncertain.

If ANC councillors disregard the party’s preferred candidates or deployment decisions, the consequences could be significant. Such divisions could weaken its bargaining position, create opportunities for rival parties and potentially allow opposition groupings to take control of councils.

The postponement of the planned media briefing has also raised questions about the progress of negotiations. Instead of publicly announcing coalition developments, the party opted to hold internal consultations, suggesting that important political decisions remain unresolved.

The ANC is entering these negotiations from a weaker electoral position than in previous local government elections. Its support in the province reportedly declined from 55.4 per cent in 2021 to approximately 44 per cent in the latest polls, representing a drop of more than 11 percentage points.

That decline has reduced the party’s political leverage and increased the importance of coalition partnerships. It also reflects a changing electoral landscape in which voters are increasingly producing fragmented councils rather than granting individual parties decisive control.

For the ANC, the challenge is therefore twofold: securing workable agreements with other political parties while maintaining unity within its own structures.

Failure on either front could undermine its ability to govern municipalities effectively. Even where coalition agreements are eventually secured, internal resistance could threaten their implementation and expose administrations to instability.

The unfolding situation in North West illustrates the difficulties facing political parties operating in South Africa’s increasingly competitive local government environment.

Ultimately, the ANC’s ability to manage internal disagreements, respect democratic processes and negotiate credible partnerships will determine whether it can translate its remaining electoral support into effective municipal leadership.

The coming council votes will provide an important test of whether the provincial leadership can restore discipline before internal divisions become a decisive political liability.