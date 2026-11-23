ANTALYA-(MaraviPost)-The United Nations climate conference ended in deadlock on Sunday after nearly two weeks of intense negotiations failed to produce a major global agreement, exposing deep divisions among countries over the future of fossil fuels and financial support for vulnerable nations.

According to Reuters, BBC News and Al Jazeera, COP31 summit collapsed after the European Union and several other countries rejected a final draft agreement that failed to explicitly mention fossil fuels. The negotiations, which continued beyond their scheduled Friday deadline, became the longest UN climate conference on record.

The disagreement centred on whether governments should commit to a clear roadmap for moving away from coal, oil and natural gas — the principal sources of greenhouse gas emissions driving global warming.

An earlier draft had called for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels. However, subsequent versions removed direct references to them following objections from major oil-producing countries, leaving the final proposal without the explicit commitment demanded by the European Union and its allies.

Ireland’s Climate and Energy Minister, Darragh O’Brien, speaking on behalf of the EU, said the bloc could not support an agreement that failed to address fossil fuels, warning that such a position would undermine the scientific urgency of tackling climate change.

Panama, the Marshall Islands, Norway and other countries also raised objections, arguing that the proposed agreement lacked the ambition required to protect communities increasingly exposed to rising temperatures, extreme weather and environmental destruction.

COP31 President Murat Kurum confirmed that the proposed agreement had not been adopted because delegates could not reach consensus. The UN climate negotiations operate through a consensus-based system, meaning a lack of agreement among participating countries can prevent a major decision from being approved.

Financial support for developing countries emerged as another major obstacle. Vulnerable nations argued that the draft did not provide sufficiently clear commitments on funding to help them prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.

Although the proposal referred to increasing adaptation finance, it lacked a clear financial baseline, raising concerns that wealthier countries could avoid meaningful commitments.

The collapse represents a significant setback for international climate diplomacy. It is the first time since the failed Copenhagen summit in 2009 that UN climate talks have ended without agreement on their main political declaration.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep disappointment, warning that the absence of political consensus did not alter the scientific evidence surrounding the climate crisis. He also criticised powerful fossil fuel interests for obstructing meaningful progress.

Despite the failure to secure an overarching agreement, the summit was not entirely without progress. Delegates adopted decisions on several related issues, including a just transition framework intended to support workers and communities affected by the shift towards cleaner energy.

The breakdown also raises questions about whether the existing consensus-based negotiating system can deliver sufficiently ambitious action in an increasingly divided geopolitical environment.

For developing countries, including those in Africa, the outcome carries particular significance. Many face worsening droughts, floods, food insecurity and infrastructure damage despite contributing relatively little to historical global emissions.

The failure to secure stronger commitments on climate finance could therefore deepen concerns about the ability of vulnerable nations to withstand the consequences of a crisis they have done comparatively little to create.

With COP32 scheduled for Ethiopia in November 2027, governments will face renewed pressure to rebuild trust, resolve disagreements and demonstrate that international cooperation can still deliver practical climate action.

The Antalya deadlock has sent a sobering message: while the scientific warnings are becoming increasingly urgent, political agreement on how to respond remains dangerously difficult.