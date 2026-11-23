LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has hailed women in media for playing a crucial role in reporting on issues that affect marginalised communities, promoting gender equality and holding public institutions accountable.

President Mutharika therefore donated MK5 million towards the Association of Women in Media (AWOME) elective conference over the weekend at Mponela in Dowa district.

In a statement, through his press secretary Cathy Maulidi, the president has indicated that he appreciates the impactful work done by female journalists hence offering his financial support.

Cathy Maulidi: Mutharika is happy with women in Malawi media role being played

According to Maulidi, the president observes that through balanced and ethical reporting, female journalists dismantle harmful gender norms and reshape how women are portrayed in public life.

He therefore sends a message of best wishes to AWOME for a successful conference and urges female journalists to continue their good work.

Source: #CFMNews