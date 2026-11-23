.….Twenty-two years after an ambitious urban development was conceived, questions over land, compensation, ownership and accountability remain unanswered….

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In 2005, Kanengo Northgate was presented as an ambitious vision for urban development in Lilongwe: an upmarket residential and commercial project reportedly modelled on Beverly Hills, with plans for approximately 1,800 executive houses and a development valued at about US$600 million.

More than two decades later, that vision has become overshadowed by a bitter dispute over land, outstanding compensation and the future of communities whose lives were caught up in the project.

The land is associated with GM Properties Limited and is held under Title Number Alimaunde 26/5. Recently, the project has been linked to businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry through his Maahil Trust.

For residents of villages under Traditional Authority Chitukula, the central issue is not the grandeur of the original plans. It is the fate of their land, homes and livelihoods—and why compensation remains disputed after so many years.

The question for government is equally direct: how did a project intended to transform an urban area become a prolonged dispute involving customary land, a private developer, court proceedings and competing claims over who must compensate affected families?

A PROMISE THAT HAS OUTLIVED ITS DEADLINE

The original development envisaged modern housing and commercial facilities. But the promised transformation did not materialise on the scale advertised. Recent reporting has described a project that largely failed to take off, with only one building constructed.

Meanwhile, the land dispute has persisted.

In September 2006, the Chief Legal Aid Advocate wrote to GM Properties, advising that affected people should be compensated and resettled as soon as possible, preferably before the rains. Salima was identified as a possible relocation area.

That correspondence raises a question that remains relevant today: if relocation and compensation are still being discussed in 2006, what happened all these years—and which public office was responsible for ensuring that they were completed?

The issue is not merely historical. Recent reports have put the number of affected households at more than 15,000. For the affected families, the passage of time has not resolved the uncertainty. It has prolonged it.

THE VOICES THAT GOVERNMENT CANNOT IGNORE

The history of Northgate is also a history of warnings from community representatives and political leaders.

In May 2021, Traditional Authority Chitukula called for an investigation into how GM Properties obtained title to land whose compensation arrangements were disputed.

“I will not allow that to happen to my subjects,” he was reported as saying. He added that he would not accept his people suffering injustice at the hands of a businessman who had failed to compensate them.

His demand was specific: the Ministry of Lands and the Anti-Corruption Bureau should investigate the circumstances surrounding the title.

In the same period, Village Head Kuliyani expressed the frustration of residents who believed they were being asked to surrender ancestral land before receiving compensation.

“Let them give us the money, and then we will move out,” he said, according to a May 2021 report.

These were not simply objections to a development project. They were questions about the sequence of events: how could a community be expected to leave land it had occupied for generations while the financial arrangements intended to facilitate its relocation remained contested?

Then Lands Minister Kezzie Msukwa also spoke publicly about the need to establish what had happened.

In a report published in August 2021, Msukwa said an independent investigation was needed to authenticate residents’ claims and determine the appropriate action. He stressed that displacing residents before compensation would be unprocedural.

The same report recalled his broader warning that the Tonse Alliance government would not allow crooked businesspeople to grab land from ordinary citizens.

Five years after those statements were reported, the public deserves to know what investigations followed, what findings were made and what concrete steps were taken to resolve the outstanding claims.

THE 199-YEAR LEASE AND THE OWNERSHIP QUESTION

One of the most contentious features of the Northgate story is the lease associated with the land.

Reports identify Title Number Alimaunde 26/5 as having been registered in October 2005, with a 199-year lease reported in connection with GM Properties. The circumstances surrounding the conversion of the land, the lease and the compensation arrangements have been disputed in public debate.

The important question is not simply how long the lease runs. It is whether the public has been given a sufficiently clear account of the administrative decisions that enabled the development to proceed while compensation remained unresolved.

The involvement of Maahil Trust, owned by Chaudhry, adds another layer. Who transferred what interest, when did the transaction occur, and what responsibility—if any—did the acquiring party assume for outstanding compensation?

The Anti-Corruption Bureau’s reported investigations into the land acquisition and the involvement of public officials also warrant a clear public update. The public should not be left indefinitely without information about the status of a matter that has generated serious concern.

THE COURT SETTLED OWNERSHIP. COMPENSATION REMAINS THE TEST.

On 8 November 2024, High Court Judge Howard Pemba ruled that the land under Title Number Alimaunde 26/5 belonged to GM Properties. The judgment recognised the company’s title, but required that affected residents receive full compensation before they could be evicted.

That distinction matters.

Recognition of title did not erase the compensation obligation or the dispute over its implementation.

In June 2026, eviction notices prompted residents to seek further court intervention. GM Properties reportedly maintained that its notices concerned residents of Kwindanguwo who had already been compensated, while community representatives disputed the broader suggestion that compensation had been completed.

The dispute has since reached the heart of government.

In November 2026, Principal Secretary for Lands Bennett Nkasala was reported as saying that GM Properties, rather than government, was responsible for compensating affected households because Northgate was a private commercial project. “It is the investor’s obligation,” Nkasala said, according to media reports.

The company’s lawyer, Jefferson Luwa, has argued that government should bear or share the cost, citing an alleged cost-sharing arrangement. The two positions remain in conflict, while residents await a resolution.

This is precisely where the government must provide clarity. What does the court record say about the respective obligations of the State and GM Properties? What compensation remains outstanding? Who has been paid, who has not, and when will the process be completed?

WHAT IS GOVERNMENT WAITING FOR?

Northgate has become a test of whether public institutions can resolve a land dispute in a manner that respects court decisions, protects citizens and provides certainty for legitimate development.

The project has been discussed for more than two decades. Community leaders have demanded investigations. A former Lands Minister publicly called for scrutiny. The courts have addressed ownership and compensation. More recently, the Ministry of Lands has publicly disputed the developer’s position on who should pay.

Yet the fundamental questions remain: what is the verified compensation position, what happened to the promised relocation arrangements, and what is the timetable for bringing the dispute to an end?

There is also a wider urban-development concern. Lilongwe continues to face pressure on land, housing and public infrastructure. For families whose claims remain unresolved, the uncertainty is not an abstract legal disagreement. It affects their security, their ability to plan for the future and their confidence that their rights will be respected.

Nor should the controversy be reduced to whether government is afraid of a particular businessman. The more consequential test is whether public officials are prepared to apply the law consistently, disclose the relevant records and hold every responsible party to its obligations.

If the title was lawfully issued, government should explain the process. If compensation remains outstanding, the responsible parties should say how and when it will be paid. If investigations were opened, the relevant authorities should provide a meaningful update, subject to lawful restrictions. And if any official or private party breached the law, the evidence should determine the appropriate action.

CALL FOR THE ARREST OF CHAUDHRY

There have been increasing calls from various stakeholders for the arrest of Chaudhry over allegations that he provided false information to a public officer. At the material time, the land was allocated for a project that was expected to attract an investment of US$600 million and create a cosmopolitan community. However, that development did not materialise as envisaged.

Instead, the land has been sold to different people by Chaudhry as a commercial undertaking. If the land was granted under a long-term leasehold for a specific investment purpose, but was subsequently turned into a commercial property for sale, then this would be contrary to the original purpose for which it was allocated. This is a serious matter that requires investigation.

People were displaced because of the promise of a substantial investment. The government even identified land in Salima for the relocation of the displaced communities, demonstrating its commitment to creating an enabling environment for investment in the country.

If the land was granted under a leasehold arrangement subject to development conditions, and those conditions were not fulfilled, the government needs to take the land back.

When Chaudhry promised to invest US$600 million, did he have the financial capacity to deliver on that commitment? If he made representations about the investment without the ability or intention to fulfil them, then this amounted to obtaining land through false pretences or providing false information to a public officer.

Beyond the land issue, Chaudhry has also been associated with other controversies, including questions surrounding his claimed diplomatic status and other legal matters.

The DPP government must take this matter seriously. President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika needs to intervene to ensure that the relevant institutions establish what happened, determine whether the terms under which the land was granted were breached, and take appropriate action.

Mutharika should also ensure that the vulnerable households get their land back because that is the only inheritance they have from their ancestors.