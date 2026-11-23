SOUTH AFRICA, 23 November 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Apis Partners Group (UK) Limited (‘Apis’), a global private equity firm investing in tech-enabled financial infrastructure and services businesses, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Korridor, a leading logistics fintech serving cross-border transporters in Africa.

Korridor enables compliant, trackable payments across many of the continent’s most important freight corridors. The investment is being made from Apis Growth Fund III1, which announced its final close in May 2026 at US$1.23 billion.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Mauritius, Korridor operates a payments platform and physical network spanning 13 countries and more than 360 network points across Sub-Saharan Africa. More than 2,200 customers and nearly 50,000 trucks rely on the network. It gives freight operators control over en-route payments for tolls, border fees, fuel, insurance, parking and pay-outs, and helps them manage foreign exchange as they move goods along the continent’s principal trade corridors.

Freight operators have traditionally relied on drivers carrying cash to cover these costs on journeys lasting several days, exposing them to significant inefficiencies. Korridor replaces this process with cashless, multi-currency digital payments and route optimisation tools designed to reduce costs, remove risk and improve oversight across fleets.

Alistair Potgieter, CEO of Korridor, said, “Korridor started by solving one problem, how a transporter pays for a journey across borders, which in an African context is anything but simple. Offering a platform that gives transporters transparency and control, and ultimately saves them time and money, we have built deep, long-standing relationships with a growing customer base. We have done the same on the other side, giving our supplier network coordinated access to cross-border customers they would never otherwise reach.

“This trust, from both customers and suppliers, gives us a rare opportunity to play a much bigger role in how our customers manage their payments and access financial services. When we looked for a partner to help us realise this, Apis stood out for its experience and capability in African markets, and every engagement with the team has confirmed we share the same vision. Most of all I am proud of the Korridor team, who built this business, and excited for the next chapter alongside them,” he said.

Embedded finance is a core investment theme for Apis. Korridor’s role in fleet operators’ payments and day-to-day operations gives it a platform to add financial services over time. The business generates cash and serves a large market where demand is supported by essential freight activity. It already helps customers lower operating costs and gain better visibility across their fleets.

Udayan Goyal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Apis Partners, said, “Korridor already supports more than 2,200 customers and nearly 50,000 trucks across 13 countries, with a network of more than 360 network points built over nineteen years. What particularly attracted us was the opportunity to build on this established infrastructure and customer base by expanding the range of services available to fleet operators.

“By reducing reliance on cash, improving visibility and helping operators run their businesses more efficiently, Korridor is already delivering meaningful benefits to its customers today. For Apis, there is no trade-off between impact and financial returns, and we believe supporting businesses that solve real operational challenges creates the foundation for long-term growth.”

Apis has followed Korridor since 2024 and has built a relationship with its management team over the past two years. Korridor has transitioned its physical network towards a digital platform. Apis will help expand the platform’s financial services beyond payments, drawing on its network and experience helping financial infrastructure businesses broaden their offerings in Africa and globally.

Hossam Abou Moussa, Partner and Deputy CEO of Apis Partners, said, “We’re delighted to partner with Korridor and build on the relationship we’ve developed with its management team over the past few years. The team has built a strong position in the market and driven the business’s digitalisation. Cross-border freight underpins trade across Africa, and Korridor has built a unique position within this ecosystem. This is exactly the kind of opportunity Apis looks for: a business delivering essential services today, with a clear opportunity to deepen its relationships with customers over time.

“We’ve successfully applied this playbook across multiple portfolio companies, helping businesses leverage trusted customer relationships and existing distribution networks to expand the services they provide. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to grow the platform and broaden its impact across the region.”

The move from cash to digital, trackable payments helps freight operators cut costs and improve efficiency while supporting the continued formalisation of freight payments across the region.

Notes to Editor:

1Apis Growth Fund III denotes Apis Global Growth Fund III and Apis Growth Markets Fund III.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Korridor Group

About Apis Partners

Headquartered in London, the Apis Group (“the Firm”) is a leading global private equity firm specialising in financial infrastructure and technology. Managing or advising on US$2.2 billion in AUM, the Firm invests in profitable, proven business models, partnering with management teams to drive transformative growth and deliver exceptional returns.

With a team of over 40 professionals across three global hubs, the Firm leverages decades of sector expertise and deep international connectivity. Dedicated to creating value, the Firm employs a hands-on, partnership-driven approach, supporting portfolio companies with strategic advice, M&A opportunities, and operational improvements. The Firm is highly conscious of the impact that the provision of growth capital can achieve; as such, financial inclusion and financial wellness are core tenets of its impact investment approach.

The Firm’s strong track record of returns to investors was reflected when it was the highest-ranked financial sector-focused firm and #2 globally in the 2025 HEC Paris-Dow Jones Growth Equity Investor Ranking.

www.apis.pe

Follow Apis Partners on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/ company/apis-partners/

About Korridor

Korridor is Africa’s leading logistics fintech company, transforming cross-border road freight and trade across sub-Saharan Africa. Headquartered in Mauritius, Korridor operates a proprietary cloud-hosted technology platform supported by an extensive physical network spanning 13 countries, more than 360 network points, and a dedicated team of over 450 employees across its operating markets.

Korridor enables transport and haulage operators to manage transport expenditure through cashless en-route payments and integrated route planning, facilitating greater financial control, transparency and operational visibility across cross-border journeys. Its platform supports payments for fuel, road tolls, border fees and other essential corridor services, reducing reliance on cash and helping mitigate operational risk, improve efficiency and optimise transport costs. Korridor’s broader technology offering also includes fleet management and roadside assistance.

Supporting over 2,200 customers operating nearly 50,000 trucks, Korridor combines technology and physical infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and reliability of cross-border road transport across the region.

For more information, visit www.korridor.com

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Amy Minnie

African Media Agency (AMA)

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