HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Prominent Zimbabwean lawyer Thabani Mpofu has condemned the manner in which Spirit Embassy founder Uebert Angel was arrested by police during a church service in Harare.

Angel, who is also Zimbabwe’s Ambassador-at-Large, was arrested on Sunday, November 22, at the Harare Hippodrome while he was on the pulpit preaching.

Police confirmed the arrest was in connection with allegations of indecent assault and sodomy, allegations that have not been tested in court.

Mpofu, who once represented main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in his electoral case against President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his concern was not about Angel himself, but about the way the arrest was carried out and what it meant for the congregants who were present.

In a post on his verified social media handle titled “The Arrest of Angel: The Real Problem”, Mpofu wrote that Angel had joined a short list of “angels” to be arrested, apart from the Devil whom Christians are told will be chained in hell.

“He is no angel to me, but there is a problem with the manner of his arrest,” Mpofu said.

Mpofu argued that many of Angel’s followers spend the entire week looking forward to being fed spiritual food by him, and that their beliefs deserve respect. He said Angel could have been arrested after the service, after he had fed his congregants their version of spiritual food.

“Arresting him during a church service is disrespectful, not so much to him as to his innocent congregants. It tramples on their expectations,” Mpofu wrote. “It is like the state is saying to them: ‘We do not care what you believe in; we can interrupt with impunity a service you have spent the entire week looking forward to as long as we have our way.’”

He described the police action as unnecessary high-handedness, saying such drama does nothing to advance the legitimate process of criminal justice. Instead, he said, it insults the masses, who deserve at least a little respect.

Mpofu went further, warning that the arrest sent a wider message to religious leaders in Zimbabwe about the limits of their platforms.

“This gives the vibe of someone out there telling religious leaders that, once they have been given a platform, they may use it only as the powers that be direct,” he wrote.

He ended his post with a stark warning to churchgoers, saying: “Church people, you got into this with your eyes wide open, you must suffer the consequences. Now close it if you can.”

Angel remained in police custody at Highlands Police Station on Monday, with his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku saying he could appear in court later that day or on Tuesday.