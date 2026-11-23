LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian media personality Mirriam Ntambo has drawn attention to the growing financial pressures confronting single mothers, highlighting how rising living costs and expensive transportation are making it increasingly difficult for women to combine employment with raising children.

Her concerns have brought renewed focus to the economic challenges facing working mothers who must navigate household expenses, childcare responsibilities and the daily costs of earning a living in an increasingly expensive environment.

She is calling upon President Peter Mutharika to address economic challenges due fuel and forex criseses.

According to remarks shared through her communication platform, Mirriam Speaks, Ntambo expressed emotional concern over the financial realities confronting single mothers, particularly the difficulty of meeting family responsibilities while dealing with rising transport fares and the cost of essential goods.

Her observations highlight a problem that extends beyond individual household budgets, raising questions about the economic security of women who carry significant family responsibilities without sufficient financial support.

For many single mothers, going to work is not simply a matter of professional commitment. It also involves arranging childcare, paying transportation expenses, providing meals and ensuring that children have access to education and other essential services.

When transport fares increase, working mothers can find themselves spending a substantial proportion of their earnings simply travelling between home and work.

The pressure becomes even greater when combined with rising food prices, rent, electricity bills, school requirements and healthcare expenses.

Recent economic figures demonstrate the scale of the challenge facing Malawian households.

The Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM), in its October 2026 Cost of Living Analysis, reported that monthly transportation expenditure for an average household of six increased by 12.5 percent, rising from K160,000 in September to K180,000 in October.

The report also showed that the overall monthly cost of living increased by 3.5 percent to approximately K1.2 million, representing an additional K40,211 in household expenditure within one month.

Food expenditure also increased from K666,499 to K684,700 during the same period, further tightening household budgets.

These figures provide an important economic context for Ntambo’s concerns, particularly for women whose earnings must stretch across several competing household responsibilities.

The difficulties facing single mothers are also connected to broader questions of childcare affordability, workplace flexibility and access to reliable social protection.

Unlike households where two adults contribute financially, single-parent families may depend heavily on one income to meet nearly every essential expense.

This can leave mothers with limited opportunities to save, invest in their children’s future or respond to unexpected emergencies.

Ntambo’s intervention therefore adds a personal and social dimension to Malawi’s wider cost-of-living debate.

Her observations also raise questions about how employers, policymakers and communities can support women balancing economic independence with family responsibilities.

Potential interventions include affordable childcare facilities, flexible working arrangements, stronger social protection programmes and improved public transportation systems.

As Malawi continues confronting economic pressures, the experiences of single mothers deserve greater attention in discussions about household welfare and national development.

Ultimately, the struggle highlighted by Ntambo is not merely about expensive transport or rising prices.

It is about the difficult choices women must make every day to keep their families financially secure while remaining economically active.