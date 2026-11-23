THYOLO-(MaraviPost)-Hearts of Kindness, a charity initiative founded by Ishmael Lawrence, has reached out to 160 vulnerable people in Nthangadzuwa Village, Thyolo, with essential household items aimed at improving their welfare.

The initiative, which is made up of members of Mahempe’s fan base, distributed soap, maize flour, body lotion, clothes, soya pieces and matchsticks to elderly people, persons with disabilities, widows and vulnerable families.

Speaking to MaraviPost, Lawrence said the charity was inspired by the suffering he witnessed in communities, where some elderly people and vulnerable individuals struggle to access food, healthcare and basic necessities.

He said the situation motivated him to establish Hearts of Kindness as a platform for people to contribute whatever they have to support those in need.

Lawrence said the group believes that even small contributions can make a significant difference in the lives of people facing hardship.

In Thyolo, the organisation worked with the village chief to identify the most vulnerable households in Nthangadzuwa Village, ensuring that assistance reached people who needed it most.

He said 35 elderly people were among the main beneficiaries, while the remaining items were shared with other vulnerable families and children in the village.

The charity spent K580,000 on the items distributed during the outreach, according to Lawrence.

However, he said the organisation continues to face financial challenges as the number of people requiring assistance is much higher than the resources available.

Lawrence said Hearts of Kindness would welcome partnerships with individuals, companies and other well-wishers to expand its support and reach more communities.

He said his long-term vision is to transform the initiative into a sustainable movement that provides continuous assistance in food, healthcare, hygiene and emotional support to elderly people, persons with disabilities and widows.

Lawrence has since appealed to Malawians to embrace the spirit of giving, saying people do not need to be wealthy to help others.

“ You don’t need to be rich to help. If you have a little soap, a little flour, a little time, share it,” he said, urging people to work together to ensure that no elderly person feels forgotten in Malawi.