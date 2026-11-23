Sudan’s war leaves mothers fighting a second battle

By Burnett Munthali

PORT SUDAN — (Maravi Post) — For thousands of women displaced by Sudan’s devastating war, surviving the violence was only the beginning of another struggle: keeping their children alive, fed, educated and protected after losing their husbands, homes and sources of income.

Al Jazeera reported on November 23, 2026, that widowed mothers in displacement camps are facing worsening living conditions as humanitarian assistance declines. Reports from international organisations also point to growing hunger and severe financial pressure on vulnerable households.

One of the women at the centre of the crisis is 33-year-old Arafa Abdelaziz, who lost her husband shortly after fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April 2023.

Her family’s tragedy deepened when one of her sons was killed by a stray bullet during fighting near a market in Omdurman. After remaining in an increasingly dangerous environment, she eventually fled with her surviving six-year-old son, who has a medical condition affecting his development.

Their journey to Port Sudan exposed them to further danger. Arafa described a 15-day escape during which armed fighters reportedly intercepted their vehicle, robbed passengers and assaulted them.

Today, she depends largely on humanitarian assistance while struggling to meet her son’s medical and daily needs. Her fear of leaving him unattended because of possible seizures makes finding employment particularly difficult.

A similar burden faces 39-year-old Zahra Idris, who fled Khartoum with her husband and children when shelling intensified. After struggling to pay rent, the family moved between temporary shelters before settling in a displacement camp.

Her husband died of heart disease two months before the report, leaving her responsible for their two children.

One of them, a 12-year-old boy, has an intellectual disability requiring medical attention that the family can no longer afford.

Zahra also explained that religious mourning requirements have temporarily restricted her ability to seek employment, deepening her dependence on increasingly limited humanitarian support.

The cost of seeking assistance from different organisations reportedly reached 100,000 Sudanese pounds, money that could otherwise have helped provide food and other household necessities.

The scale of the crisis extends far beyond individual families. The Mashad Observatory has documented 72,202 cases of widowhood since the conflict began, while the United Nations’ 2025 Gender Snapshot found that 75 percent of female-headed households in Sudan experienced food insecurity.

Women are increasingly becoming the primary providers because of deaths, military conscription and the movement of men in search of employment elsewhere.

However, displacement, insecurity and limited job opportunities make it difficult for many to rebuild their livelihoods.

Humanitarian funding shortages are making the situation even more desperate.

Sudan’s 2026 humanitarian response plan seeks $2.9 billion to support 20.4 million people, but only 47 percent of the required funding had been received, according to the figures cited in the report.

The World Food Programme has also warned that funding constraints are forcing reductions in food assistance to displaced communities, including families in North Darfur.

The consequences extend beyond hunger. Children risk losing access to education and healthcare, while women face heightened exposure to exploitation, gender-based violence and psychological trauma.

Humanitarian advocates are therefore calling for more than temporary food distributions.

They want sustained financial assistance, vocational training, employment opportunities, healthcare, education and legal protection for widows and female-headed households.

Sudan’s war is destroying families, but the struggle continues long after the gunfire drives people from their homes.

For widowed mothers, the next battle is ensuring their children have a future.