By Kevin Kaburu, Managing Director: Digital Infrastructure at Seacom East Africa and Middle East

For much of the past two decades, Africa’s connectivity efforts have focused on linking the continent to the global internet. Subsea cables, international gateways and expanding fibre networks have greatly improved access to global communications, information and digital services. That goal has largely been met, but fragmented infrastructure and regulatory challenges still limit the cross-border flow of digital services.

Consider mobile money and e-commerce. A consumer in Nairobi can transfer money to a vendor in rural Kenya within seconds, yet sending money to a vendor across the border in Kampala can incur additional costs, regulatory hurdles and more complex payment arrangements. This illustrates a broader challenge: digital services may flourish within national borders yet remain harder to scale across them.

Africa’s next connectivity priority must therefore be integration, not merely capacity. The value of a connected continent depends as much on the links between its markets as on its access to the rest of the world.

Building a network of interconnected hubs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria have established key connectivity hubs, bringing together network operators, data centres, content providers and other participants in the digital economy. The opportunity now is to build on this progress by developing additional hubs and strengthening links between them. Locations such as Djibouti, Mombasa, Lagos and Cape Town can play important roles in connecting regional networks and providing alternative routes for international and intra-African traffic.

The objective is not to displace established hubs but to build a more interconnected network that creates greater opportunities for traffic exchange, reduces dependence on a limited number of gateways, and extends connectivity to underserved markets. This is particularly important for landlocked countries, whose access to international connectivity depends on infrastructure crossing neighbouring territories. Their digital prospects depend not only on available bandwidth but also on the diversity and reliability of the routes linking them to it.

Regional integration requires a holistic infrastructure approach. Subsea cables are essential, but they are only one part of the connectivity chain. Terrestrial fibre carries traffic inland, cross-border links connect national networks, and data centres and internet exchanges provide locations where operators can exchange traffic efficiently. Cloud connectivity and content distribution infrastructure complete the wider ecosystem.

Strengthening these links can improve routing efficiency, reduce latency, and give operators and service providers greater choice. It can also reduce the need for traffic between African destinations to pass through distant markets. Integration multiplies the value of infrastructure by enabling its components to work together.

Regional integration is also fundamental to network resilience. Multiple subsea cables are valuable, but their number alone does not guarantee resilience. What matters is whether networks have diverse routes, alternative interconnection points, and the ability to redirect traffic when infrastructure is disrupted. Networks that rely on many cables but few land-based backups are vulnerable at key points. Multiple routes between hubs give operators the flexibility to keep services running if a link fails.

True resilience is about having choices.

Djibouti illustrates the importance of these hubs. With more than a dozen subsea cables landing in the country, it is an increasingly significant interconnection point linking international networks to regional markets. Seacom’s expanded presence in Djibouti, developed in partnership with the local data-centre provider Wingu, demonstrates the value of combining international cable capacity with the infrastructure required to support carrier-grade connectivity. The wider lesson is that a hub’s value does not lie simply in the cables that reach it, but in how effectively it connects networks, markets and alternative routes.

Cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other data-intensive technologies are placing new demands on connectivity infrastructure. Networks must scale with growing traffic while maintaining the availability, diversity and resilience that increasingly critical digital services require.

For Africa, this means designing infrastructure not only for current demand but also for the applications and digital business models that will emerge. As cloud platforms, content networks and enterprise applications increasingly operate across borders, regional connectivity becomes essential for delivering these services efficiently.

The economic benefits extend beyond telecommunications. Better-connected markets can foster competition, improve access to digital services and make it easier for businesses to operate across national borders. Like a neural network, a digital ecosystem becomes more capable as key connections multiply. Its strength lies not only in individual components but in the relationships between them.

Collaboration must catch up with infrastructure

One of the biggest barriers to integration is fragmented telecommunications regulation. Differing national requirements, right-of-way arrangements and cross-border procedures can complicate deployment, increase costs and delay the rollout of strategically important infrastructure.

Project East2West is a prime example of how fragmented regulation stalls critical infrastructure. Launched to connect East and West Africa with a massive terrestrial fibre backbone, the project’s completion timeline slipped from 2025 to 2027 due to regulatory friction. The initiative ran into a patchwork of unharmonised national policies, including varying right-of-way fees, conflicting data laws, and bespoke border agreements. To make cross-border infrastructure work, governments, regulators, providers, and financial institutions must collaborate on supportive regulations and funding models.

Over the next decade, progress should give landlocked countries multiple reliable cross-border routes to international connectivity, coastal countries a range of subsea cable options, and regional hubs stronger terrestrial networks and accessible interconnection points.

For network operators working across African markets, such as Seacom, the strategic imperative is to strengthen links between networks, countries, and regional hubs rather than to expand capacity.