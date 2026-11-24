LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The criminal case involving Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) executive director Sylvester Namiwa is expected to continue today at a court in Lilongwe, with the prosecution set to begin presenting its witnesses.

The State is expected to call witnesses in connection with two charges Namiwa is facing, relating to the alleged publication of information capable of causing public disorder and an alleged attempt to overthrow the government by unlawful means.

The hearing follows three previous unsuccessful attempts to commence the trial, which were reportedly postponed for various reasons, including the absence of prosecution witnesses and changes in the lawyer representing the State.

The latest court session is therefore expected to provide an opportunity for the prosecution to begin presenting evidence in support of its case.

Namiwa was arrested on July 30 this year and has since been facing the charges before the court.

The proceedings are being closely followed because of their implications for the application of criminal law, freedom of expression and the right to due process.

However, the allegations against Namiwa remain matters for determination by the court, and he is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty.