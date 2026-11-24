By Edwin Mbewe

CHIPATA-(MaraviPost)-A family dispute has emerged within the Ngoni royal establishment in Zambia, with ten people publicly claiming to be biological children of the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, challenging the royal establishment’s position that the Ngoni monarch left behind only one child.

The ten claimants, comprising six men and four women, have reportedly come forward months after the death of the traditional leader, disputing the widely circulated narrative surrounding his immediate family.

According to Muvi TV, the ten issued a statement claiming that the late Paramount Chief had eleven children in total, including Justina Jere, whose relationship with the deceased king has been at the centre of public discussion.

The group further disclosed that four of them are older than Justina, explaining that although they were born to different mothers, they share the same father, know one another and remain in close contact.

The claimants said they had deliberately remained silent out of respect for their father’s 44-year reign and Ngoni cultural traditions, hoping that promised family meetings would provide an opportunity to resolve questions surrounding their welfare and recognition within the family.

However, they said the anticipated meetings never materialised, leaving them with no option but to publicly clarify their position following continued discussions on social media about their father’s estate and the identity of his children.

The siblings further maintained that their identities and family backgrounds were already known to members of the royal establishment, including the Amakhosi and Indunas.

Their claims, however, contradict the position maintained by the Ngoni Royal Establishment, which has consistently held that the late Paramount Chief left behind only one child.

Despite the emerging family disagreement, the ten said they were not seeking to divide the royal family, appealing to the public to refrain from circulating stories that could create further divisions.

They reaffirmed their commitment to family unity, preserving their father’s legacy and supporting the Ngoni Kingdom as it navigates the transition following the death of the long-serving traditional leader.

The latest development has brought renewed attention to questions surrounding the late king’s family, with the competing positions highlighting the need for clarity and dialogue within the Ngoni royal establishment.