“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,”

declares the Lord. 9 “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts. Isaiah 55:8-9

I have come as far away as means and mind will take me, trying to forget you. I have traveled, toured, turned a hundred times in the road hoping to see you — Rod McKuen “Stanyan Street,” Stanyan Street & Other Sorrows, 1966

This is an Ode to Professor Mapanje, Professor Phoya, and Professor Kadzamira, who passed away within three months. As the late poet Rod McKuen wrote in his Stanyan Street poem, “I have come as far away as means and mind will take me, trying to forget you. I have traveled, toured, turned a hundred times in the road hoping to see….” them, trying to capture all that they stood for in this life on this planet. As tears continue to flow and memories flow and permeate our eyes and minds, a very sombre thought sank in, loud and clear: the UNIMA is losing the first cadre of its educators. What is going on? Why is this happening, so close and in succession to each other?

Professor Zimani David Kadzamira (1 July 1941 – 18 September 2026)

First, Professor Zimani David Kadzamira passed away on September 18, 2026. On October 26, 2026, Professor Richard Phoya passed. And on November 3, 2026, Professor Jack Mapanje passed on to glory. These professors were academic giants in their sectors of the tertiary education landscape. They were all under the tutelage of Professor-in-Chief, former President Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda, the Chancellor of the University of Malawi, who guided Malawian educators everywhere to become masters of their skills in the field of education. In this way, when the colonials left the country, Malawian educators would be equipped to train future leaders of the country.

According to media reports and family records, the late Professor Kadzamira was a distinguished Malawian academic, civil servant, and diplomat, best known as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malawi from 2005 to 2009. His journey to tertiary educator level began with his acquisition of a BA in Political Science at Princeton University, followed by a PhD in Government at the University of Manchester. It was his role as a lecturer in the History Department at Chancellor College that sparked the flames in me to become a historian. His handling of European History, Modern History (including World War I and World War II), the formation of the United Nations, and Elements of Law ignited a flame in me for the love of anything and everything to do with history.

In my fourth year, Professor Kadzamira and the late Professor Bhila (of Zimbabwe), took my late friend Yakosa Katenga and me on mock research of Ngoni history in Chiradzulu. The trip sparked a deeper interest in Ngoni culture that would lead me to spend three weeks at the Nkosini in Lizulu, with the late Ngwenyama Inkosi Ya Makosi Williard Gomani III. Professor Kadzamira and Professor J.B. Webster were my mentors in that fifth-year research project. I was among four other scholars in Chancellor College’s first one-year Honours Degree Course (Dean Makuluni, Mapopa Chipeta, and Harvey Nkosi). Chancellor College has since been renamed “University of Malawi (UNIMA).” To his credit, I graduated with an Upper Second-Class grade (equivalent of a B grade).

As a highly connected person, he was known to be (he was the brother of the Malawi Government Official Hostess, Mama C. Tamanda Kadzamira – she who sat next to the Malawi President Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda, at every meeting), Professor Kadzamira was an extremely humble person. Throughout his life as a professional, he upheld his academic persona. From senior lecturer, Prof. Kadzamira rose to the History Head of Department; he was on the team that led to the introduction of the Honours courses at Chancellor College.

According to Wikipedia:

Professor Kadzamira, upon rising to the rank of professor, served in a variety of administrative positions, including Principal of Chancellor College (1981), Principal of Bunda College of Agriculture (now Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources), Dean of Social Science and head of the Department of Political and Administrative, and later Vice Chancellor.

He served as Malawi’s first Ambassador to Japan (1992–1994).

· Served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malawi from 2005 to 2009. This was under the Bingu wa Mutharika Administration. His term as VC was noted for advancing research, international engagement, and institutional leadership.

Outside formal academia, Prof. Kadzamira was the founding Chairperson of the UbuntuNet Alliance (2006–2013), where he expanded African research and education networks from five to 15 members.

Professor Kadzamira is survived by his wife (Aunt Esme), three children (Thoko, David, and Tamanda), and two grandchildren.

Professor Richard K.D. Phoya (December 10, 1946-October 26, 2026)

The second UNIMA professor lost to the country was Professor Richard K.D. Phoya, my uncle, and he was born and raised in the house next door to where I was born and raised in Ndirande. He was one of seventeen children of the late Blantyre City Mayor James Duncan Phoya, and one of the four highly successful sons of the former mayor. (Ernest, Richard, Dan, and Dama).

From 1964 to 1974, my father was a diplomat; we lived abroad (UK, USA, and Ethiopia), and by the time we returned to Malawi, Uncle Richard was a lecturer in animal science at the Bunda College of Agriculture, which was a constituent college of the University of Malawi (popularly called UNIMA). When UNIMA was separated into four regional colleges, Bunda was renamed Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) after Bunda College was merged with the Natural Resources College (NRC), according to common knowledge but also recorded in local media reports.

Prof. Phoya was passionate about his chosen career path and rose to professorial ranks at Bunda College that was later renamed the LUANAR.

On the personal side, Uncle Richard, who married health professional Dr. Anne Phoya (famous for her work in the Midwives Council of Malawi), was one of the young group of uncles we had in Ndirande, but he was nonetheless an uncle.

Uncle Richard is among the growing number of Ndirande residents who have migrated, settled, and established business empires or followed brilliant careers in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi.

But Prof Phoya never forgot his Blantyre roots. The elder JD Phoya had purchased three properties in Blantyre – the Ndirande house, Mount Pleasant residence, and the Green Corner mini farm on the Blantyre-Chikwawa Road.

The Phoya family also has properties in Chipande, a few miles out of Blantyre on the Blantyre-Zomba Road. Uncle Richard always returned to Blantyre for family gatherings and occasions – both the happy and the not-so-happy.

Prof. (Uncle Richard) Phoya is survived by his wife (Dr. Anne Phoya) and three children.

Professor Jack Mapanje (March 25, 1944-November 4, 2026)

“Malawi is weeping today. The world of books is weeping. Authors are weeping today. UNIMA Scholars are weeping today…” Jones Gadama, a Maravi Post contributor, wrote in the opening of his tribute to the memory of Professor Jack Mapanje.

Gadama’s and other contributors’ tributes had to be edited, and it was a bitter task for me to accomplish: Professor Mapanje was one of the few Malawian lecturers at Chancellor College in 1974, the year I joined the prestigious institution.

Having lived abroad as a youth, every time I sat in Professor Mapanje’s African Verse and African Lit. classes, I regarded them as huge mountains to climb.

But today, I greatly appreciate looking back on numerous moments when Prof. Mapanje would read from a passage of African Literature. I was ignited for life. Like the peeling of an onion, it lets one reach the most pungent, aromatic, and best part of this herb; I concluded that “yes, English Lit is fine, as is American Lit and Asian Lit, but I am sold hands down on African Lit.

This is all thanks to Prof. Mapanje. There are others also in the CC English Department.

Much has been pouring out about this Malawian literary giant, whose penning of Chameleon and gods earned him prison time and a number at Mikuyu Detention Centre during the Banda One Party rule. My writing today, so many days after his passing, is an appreciation of the passion Professor Mapanje exhibited every time he entered our English class.

Definitely, as Elisha took Elijah’s cloak and received a double anointing, I credit my double anointing for love of English, creative writing, and metaphysical, American, and African poetry to my English professors at Chancellor College.

Among them were Professors Stewart, Munthali, Roscoe, and Jack Mapanje. Soft-spoken. Persuasive.

Look-at-you-in-the-eye checker to see that you got what he was talking about. This is the Jack Mapanje I shall always remember, the Jack Mapanje I shall always appreciate and attribute my flair, passion, and emotion that I pour out into creativity in my writings, both fiction and non-fiction.

I weep, I mourn, and I cry out for Malawi’s loss of three eminent, illustrious, renowned, highly respected, and distinguished professors for whom it was ordained to graduate to the heavenly realms, in succession, in three months (September, October, and November 2026). May their souls rest in Jehovah God’s eternal loving peace.