By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Clifton Lemson emerged as Chimbiya Stars FC’s hero on Sunday after firing the Dedza-based outfit into the final of the inaugural MK30 million 2026 Central Region Football Association (CRFA) Chipiku Stores Regional Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Creck Sporting Reserves FC at Malili Ground in Lilongwe.

In a semi-final encounter filled with tension, missed opportunities and late drama, Lemson’s 61st-minute strike proved the difference, crushing Creck Sporting Reserves’ hopes of reaching the final and setting up a mouth-watering showdown between Chimbiya Stars and Silver Strikers Reserves FC.

Creck Sporting Reserves will, however, feel hard done by after producing an impressive first-half performance in which they arguably dictated the tempo of the game with slick passing, confidence and an entertaining possession-based approach.

The GOJET Investments Division Two League side repeatedly threatened Chimbiya’s defence but lacked the killer instinct in front of goal, wasting several promising opportunities that could have changed the complexion of the contest.

After surviving the first-half scare, the MK50 million GOJET Investments Division One League leaders returned from the break with renewed determination, gradually finding their rhythm before Lemson delivered the decisive blow in the 61st minute.

His goal sent Chimbiya Stars into the driving seat, and despite Creck’s efforts to find an equaliser, the Dedza outfit held firm to protect their slender advantage until the final whistle.

For Creck Sporting Reserves head coach Lazarus Chirwa, the defeat was a painful lesson in the importance of converting opportunities, although he remained proud of his youthful squad’s performance against one of the region’s outstanding sides.

“We failed to take our chances, hence got punished, but we have learnt a lot of things. Come next edition, the team will do better than this. The boys played well, but that’s football. I have a very youthful side, most of them under 23, so we are still learning,” said Chirwa.

Meanwhile, Chimbiya Stars head coach Paul Chikalema admitted that his charges were second best for much of the encounter, giving credit to Creck for pushing his team to the limit.

“It was a tough match as Creck played better than us. They have a good side, only that they are lacking maturity in front of goal. We will prepare for Silver Strikers Reserves in the final,” said Chikalema.

GOLDEN BOOT BATTLE HEATS UP

As the race for the inaugural Chipiku Cup crown intensifies, the individual battle for the Golden Boot award is also gathering momentum.

Chimbiya Stars’ match-winner Clifton Lemson has joined Silver Strikers Reserves’ Hadji Dayton at the summit of the scoring charts, with both players having registered three goals each.

Titan’s Steven Sina and Chimbiya Stars’ Victor Billiat are not far behind, with two goals apiece as the tournament enters its decisive stage.

CRFA IMPRESSED WITH COMPETITIVENESS

Away from the action on the pitch, CRFA has expressed satisfaction with the organisation and competitiveness of the inaugural competition, describing the tournament as an exciting platform for showcasing football talent across the Central Region.

The association’s General Secretary, Antonio Manda, said the competition had delivered excitement, unpredictability and intense competition among participating teams.

“The Chipiku Cup has been highly competitive, exciting and unpredictable, demonstrating the depth of football talent and the growing competitiveness of teams across the Central Region,” said Manda.

He further described the Chimbiya Stars and Silver Strikers Reserves final pairing as a reflection of the quality and competitive spirit that have defined this year’s tournament.

“Having Chimbiya and Silver Strikers Reserves contest the final is a testament to the quality, organisation and competitive spirit that have characterised this year’s tournament.

“Yes, we are immensely satisfied with how we have managed the competition thus far, particularly in terms of organisation, participation, competitiveness and the platform it has provided for grassroots football, although we remain committed to continuous improvement,” he added.

MK3.5 MILLION AND REGIONAL GLORY AT STAKE

The stage is now set for December 20, 2026, when Chimbiya Stars and Silver Strikers Reserves will lock horns for the inaugural Chipiku Stores Regional Cup title. The venue for the grand finale will be announced by CRFA in due course.

Beyond the bragging rights and regional football supremacy, there is also a lucrative financial reward awaiting the eventual champions.

The winners will pocket MK3.5 million, together with medals and the coveted trophy, while the runners-up will receive MK2 million and medals.

The third-placed team will walk away with MK1.5 million.

For Chimbiya Stars, the dream of lifting the inaugural trophy is now just one victory away. But standing between them and history is a Silver Strikers Reserves side equally determined to write its name into the competition’s record books.