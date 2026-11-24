BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian businessman based in the United Kingdom (UK), Nicholas Thindwa, has publicly demanded the return of £33,000, approximately,MK77.35 million,which he alleges he spent on hotel accommodation, food and other expenses for former minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara and Prophetess Evalister Kamwangala during their stay in Dubai in 2022 and 2023.

Thindwa claims that the expenditure was incurred when Hara and Kamwangala were involved in negotiations surrounding Malawi’s Government-to-Government (G-to-G) fuel procurement arrangements, with the understanding that the money would be reimbursed upon their return to Malawi.

However, he alleges that despite repeated attempts to recover the money, he has not been refunded, prompting him to publicly accuse Kamwangala and her husband, Clement Kamwangala, of financial deception.

The allegations have also drawn attention to Hara, whose name and ministerial position appears in the circumstances surrounding the Dubai engagements.

In a series of public statements, Thindwa says he financed the group’s accommodation and other expenses after they found themselves stranded in Dubai.

He maintains that his financial support was extended in good faith after assurances that he would be reimbursed once the individuals return to Malawi.

“I am not asking for a favour. I am demanding the return of my £33,000,” Thindwa says in one of his public appeals.

He further claims that the individuals involved subsequently received payments connected to the fuel arrangements under the previous administration of former President Lazarus Chakwera but failed to honour their alleged reimbursement agreement.

Thindwa insists that he is not demanding any commission or profits from the fuel arrangements, but simply wants the money he says he spent on their behalf.

He has challenged the Kamwangalas to discuss the matter and establish who received the money before arranging its repayment.

Central to Thindwa’s allegations are payment records which he says demonstrate that he settled accommodation expenses at Grand Plaza Hotel in Dubai.

He has threatened to release additional documentation, including hotel payment records and other financial evidence, to substantiate his account of the transactions.

According to him, the payments were made across 2022 and 2023, although he says the records he has publicly referred to represent only a portion of the total expenditure.

Thindwa has also challenged the hotel to confirm the relevant payment dates and transactions, arguing that its records independently establish whether he paid expenses associated with the individuals he has named.

He claims to possess evidence showing that Kamwangala acknowledged receiving approximately half of the disputed £33,000, while indicating that further documentation concerning the remaining amount will be presented through appropriate legal channels.

Hara has also been drawn into the controversy because of his alleged association with the Dubai engagements.

In a subsequent account of his conversation with the former minister, Thindwa says Hara might have had no direct involvement in the financial transactions involving the disputed money.

According to Thindwa, Hara explained to him that the money was never deposited into his personal bank account.

Thindwa says the explanation helped him understand Hara’s position, although he still has a question as to why the former minister continues associating with individuals he accused of financial misconduct.

He further suggests that Hara’s name, photographs and ministerial position might have been used by the other individuals in connection with the financial dealings without his knowledge.

Nevertheless, Thindwa maintains that Hara should help resolve the matter by engaging the people he believes received the money.

He has also apologised to Hara for publicly dragging his name into the controversy, while maintaining that the former minister’s association with the individuals raises questions about his judgement and public integrity.

The controversy has also attracted attention to the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG),The Jesus Nation Church, following Thindwa’s repeated identification of Kamwangala as a prophetess associated with the church.

In a communication to Thindwa, ECG Director of Communications Aubrey Kusakala said Kamwangala ceased being a member of the church in 2021.

Kusakala appealed to Thindwa to amend his public statements to reflect the church’s position.

In the communication, Kusakala said:”First and foremost, please accept my sincere apologies for the difficult experiences you have gone through. I have taken the time to read your account regarding Mrs Kamwangala and the other individuals mentioned.

“However, I would like to respectfully clarify that Everlista ceased to be a member of ECG, The Jesus Nation Church, in 2021.

“In light of this, I kindly request that, if possible, you review and amend that particular section of your story to reflect this fact accurately.”

Kusakala also expressed sympathy over the experience Thindwa says he has endured, wishing him healing, restoration and renewed strength.

However, Thindwa disputes the church’s position, arguing that his records indicate Kamwangala was still serving at ECG in 2024, several years after the church says her membership ended.

He has questioned what he considers the church’s attempt to distance itself from the controversy, insisting that his intention is not to damage ECG’s reputation but to recover his money.

Thindwa has appealed to church leadership, including Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, to help establish the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

Beyond the financial dispute, Thindwa has raised concerns about alleged threats to his life, claiming that individuals he associates with the Kamwangalas are warning him that he will die mysteriously if he continues speaking publicly about the matter.

He says the threats have caused him psychological distress, including difficulties sleeping, and has appealed to Malawians to help protect him.

In his public statements, Thindwa is comparing the alleged threats to previous controversial deaths in Malawi, expressing fears that his life is in danger because of his efforts to recover the money.

He has also accused Kamwangala of threatening to kill him.

Thindwa says he will not withdraw his demands because of intimidation.

“I have evidence relating to my allegations, and I intend to share it. I will not be intimidated by threats or silenced simply because I am demanding my money,” he said.

He indicates that he intends to release the evidence gradually, including payment records and other communications that he believes support his allegations.

Thindwa has also disclosed that Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Alexius Nampota’s office, referred to in his public statements as Director Chembezi, requested a meeting and an interview with him to hear his account of what happened.

He says he is prepared to make himself available and provide information about the transactions.

However, he maintains that his primary objective is recovering the money rather than pursuing proceedings through the ACB or the courts.

Despite the controversy, Thindwa says his demand remains straightforward,to return the £33,000 he claims to have spent on the individuals’ expenses.

He argues that the dispute should not be dismissed as a disagreement over a relatively small personal loan, insisting that the amount involved represents substantial financial resources for someone of his economic circumstances.

He has also accused the individuals of portraying him as impatient and unreasonable for repeatedly demanding repayment.

Thindwa says he has been waiting since 2022 and believes he has given the individuals sufficient time to resolve the matter privately.

He has challenged them to provide their own account of the transactions and explain why the money has not been returned.