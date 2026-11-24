By Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization

24th November 2026 — African football celebrates a remarkable victory as Senegal have officially been reinstated as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions following a landmark ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The CAS has overturned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Board’s earlier decision to strip Senegal of the title and award Morocco a 3-0 victory. The court upheld Senegal’s appeal and confirmed the original 1-0 result of the final.

Senegal had defeated hosts Morocco in January after an intense and dramatic final in Rabat. Following a controversial penalty decision, Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch in protest. However, the team returned, Morocco missed the penalty, and Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time to secure Senegal’s victory.

The CAS ruling brings an end to months of uncertainty and restores Senegal’s place at the top of African football. It is also a significant moment for sporting fairness and the spirit of competition.

This is a significant moment for African sports and a proud occasion for Senegal. The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport deserves appreciation for upholding the principles of fairness, justice and integrity in international sport.

Sport is built on passion, discipline, teamwork and respect for the rules. Equally important is the confidence that decisions affecting the outcome of competitions are made through fair and transparent processes.

My appreciation to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for its decision and to the Senegalese team, players, coaching staff, football federation and millions of supporters who stood behind their team throughout this challenging period.

Gautam Karve

Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization