CAS delays Morocco-Senegal Afcon final verdict to late November

RABAT-(MaraviPost)-The disputed Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Morocco and Senegal will remain unresolved until the end of November 2026, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) yet to deliver its ruling.

According to information published on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) official Facebook page, the arbitrators are still analysing submissions presented during the hearing held on October 8, 2026.

The case follows a major controversy surrounding the AFCON final, in which Senegal and Morocco faced each other in a match that ended with Senegal winning 1-0 after extra time.

Senegal’s victory was subsequently challenged after CAF ruled that the team had forfeited the match, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory.

The decision sparked controversy in African football, with Senegal contesting the ruling and seeking intervention from CAS, the independent body responsible for resolving sports related disputes.

CAS is now examining the arguments and evidence submitted by the parties involved before reaching a final decision on the matter.

The October 8 hearing provided an opportunity for the parties to present their positions regarding the dispute and the decision made by CAF.

However, the arbitrators have not yet concluded their assessment, meaning football fans in both countries will have to wait longer for a definitive outcome.

The ruling is expected to clarify whether CAF’s decision to award Morocco a 3-0 victory will stand or whether Senegal’s appeal will succeed.

The dispute has attracted considerable attention across the continent because of its implications for the AFCON title and the credibility of decisions made by football governing bodies.

CAS is expected to provide a reasoned decision explaining the legal basis for its ruling once the deliberations are complete.

Until the verdict is delivered, the uncertainty surrounding the final continues to dominate discussions among supporters of both national teams.