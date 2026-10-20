Indian villagers offer heroic burial to brave stray dog Kali

NEW DELHI-(MaraviPost)-In a heartbreaking act of loyalty that has shocked the world, a stray dog named Kali has died a hero after sacrificing her own life to save more than 30 school children from a deadly venomous snake.

According to reports by OrissaPOST, New Dheli Television(NDTV) Moneycontrol and The Indian Express, the incident happened on October 17, 2026 at Sri Jagannath Sishu Vidya Mandir, a school in Dhirakula village in Odisha, India, where children had gathered outside around 8:30 in the morning.

Kali was not a pet. She was a stray dog, well known to residents and always seen around the school and the neighborhood.

That morning, a highly venomous snake approached the area where the children were sitting, ready to attack.

According to villagers who witnessed the incident as reported by OrissaPOST, Kali noticed the danger and quickly moved toward the snake before it could reach the children.

A fierce struggle followed between the brave dog and the snake. Kali fought hard and eventually killed the snake, saving all the children.

But during the confrontation, she was bitten on the mouth.

Although the children escaped unharmed, Kali succumbed to the effects of the venom and died.

News of her death spread quickly through the village, where residents had grown to love her.

What happened next showed just how much she meant to the community. According to NDTV villagers organized a full ceremonial funeral for Kali to honor her bravery.

They carefully wrapped her body in a white cloth, decorated it with beautiful flowers and orange marigold garlands, and placed her on a trolley.

Residents accompanied her through the entire village in a sorrowful procession before giving her a burial with traditional funeral rites, as reported by The Indian Express and Moneycontrol.

The farewell attracted attention across India, with photographs and videos of the procession spreading online and touching millions.

Kali had been a stray dog, without the formal status of a household pet, but to the people of Dhirakula, she had become family. And after her final brave act, they wanted to honor her with the dignity and affection they believed she deserved.

Truly, a dog is man’s best friend.