Senegal, Morocco await CAS verdict in AFCON final dispute

LAUSANNE-(MaraviPost)-Senegal and Morocco are awaiting a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following the conclusion of a hearing into the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

According to Al Jazeera media, the hearing concluded on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, with CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb indicating that a verdict could take several days or weeks.

The dispute centres on the controversial final between Senegal and Morocco, which has escalated into a legal battle over the outcome of the continental football showpiece.

The controversy followed a disputed late penalty decision that triggered a walk-off by Senegal’s players, creating one of the most contentious moments of the tournament.

Morocco were subsequently awarded a 3–0 victory after Senegal’s title was stripped, a decision that prompted the dispute now before CAS.

Senegal is challenging the decision in an attempt to overturn the ruling, while Morocco’s position is linked to the official outcome awarded after the match.

The hearing brought representatives of the parties before the sports arbitration court to present their arguments concerning the circumstances surrounding the final and the decision that followed.

Proceedings began in the morning and concluded approximately 15 minutes earlier than scheduled.

However, the conclusion of the hearing does not mean that the final decision will be delivered immediately, as the arbitrators must now consider the arguments presented before reaching a verdict.

Reeb indicated that a decision was unlikely to be issued on Thursday or Friday, October 9, adding that the process could take several days or extend to several weeks.

The timeline will depend partly on the deliberations and whether the court prepares a detailed ruling setting out the legal reasoning and arguments behind its decision.

The ruling is expected to determine whether Morocco’s 3–0 victory remains in place or whether Senegal’s challenge results in a different outcome.

The case has attracted considerable attention from football followers because of its implications for the credibility of competition rules and the handling of major matches.

For Senegal, the proceedings represent an opportunity to challenge the decision that cost the country its continental title, while Morocco await confirmation of the outcome awarded in their favour.

With the hearing concluded, attention now turns to the arbitrators’ deliberations and the eventual decision, which will determine the next chapter in the dispute surrounding the 2025 AFCON final.