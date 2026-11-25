HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel, once celebrated as a prominent prosperity gospel evangelist and appointed to a diplomatic position by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is facing mounting legal and public scrutiny following his arrest over allegations of aggravated indecent assault.

The Africa Report, in its profile examining the rise and fall of the politically connected preacher, traces Angel’s journey from a modest religious ministry to international prominence, political influence and a series of controversies that have increasingly placed his reputation under scrutiny.

Born Uebert Mudzanire on September 6, 1978, Angel built his religious following through charismatic preaching, prophetic declarations and messages promising financial prosperity.

His ministry reportedly began as a small prayer group at his home in 1996 before growing into Spirit Embassy in 2007. The church later adopted the name Good News Church and expanded its presence beyond Zimbabwe, establishing congregations in several countries.

Angel gained particular prominence through prosperity gospel teachings centred on financial success, divine favour and miraculous intervention.

His claims about supernatural financial miracles, popularly referred to as “miracle money”, generated considerable attention and controversy within African Pentecostal circles.

Beyond the pulpit, he cultivated an image of business success through television platforms, religious publications and programmes promoting entrepreneurship and wealth creation.

His growing profile eventually opened doors into Zimbabwe’s political establishment.

In March 2021, Mnangagwa appointed him Ambassador-at-Large and Special Presidential Envoy to Europe and the Americas, placing the preacher in an official diplomatic role while he continued leading his religious ministry.

However, the appointment attracted international scrutiny in March 2023 after Al Jazeera’s investigative documentary series, Gold Mafia, exposed secretly recorded conversations involving Angel and alleged gold-smuggling and money-laundering arrangements.

During the investigation, Angel was recorded discussing how large amounts of undeclared cash could allegedly be moved into Zimbabwe under the cover of diplomatic privileges before being converted into gold and transferred through international markets.

He also claimed that the proposed arrangements had presidential approval, a statement that intensified questions about the possible misuse of diplomatic status and the relationship between political influence and financial transactions.

The revelations prompted calls for accountability and investigations by Zimbabwean authorities. They also placed Angel’s diplomatic role under sustained public scrutiny.

His latest legal troubles emerged on November 22, 2026, when armed police officers arrested him during a church service at the Hippodrome in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police initially announced allegations of indecent assault and sodomy. However, his lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, later clarified that the formal charge brought before the court was aggravated indecent assault.

According to details reported by Zimbabwe’s Herald newspaper, the prosecution alleges that the incident occurred in February 2025 and involved a woman who had approached the church seeking financial assistance.

Angel appeared before Harare Magistrate Francis Mapfumo on November 24, 2026, but was not asked to plead to the charge.

The State opposed his release on bail, arguing that he could abscond or interfere with witnesses. Prosecutors reportedly pointed to his international connections, possession of two passports and concerns about possible witness intimidation.

His defence team challenged aspects of the arrest and questioned the handling of the original complaint, which it said had previously been withdrawn.

The court also ordered that the identities of the complainant and witnesses remain confidential for security reasons.

As of November 25, 2026, Angel remained in custody as proceedings over his bail application continued.

His arrest has renewed debate about the intersection of religious authority, political connections and public accountability in Zimbabwe.

For a preacher who once commanded international religious platforms and enjoyed access to the highest levels of political power, the unfolding court proceedings mark a significant moment in his public life.

Nevertheless, the allegations must be determined through the judicial process. Angel remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a competent court.

Beyond the immediate case, his public journey raises broader questions about the accountability of influential religious figures, the responsibilities that accompany public office and the importance of transparency where religious authority and political power intersect.