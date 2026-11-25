LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-First Lady Madam Gertrude Mutharika has urged women and girls to break the silence surrounding gender-based violence (GBV) by reporting abuse and seeking assistance from relevant authorities.

Mutharika made the appeal in a statement marking the global commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which begins on November 25.

She said women and girls should not suffer in silence when subjected to any form of violence, stressing the importance of reporting cases and seeking support.

The First Lady also called on authorities and other stakeholders to strengthen measures aimed at protecting survivors and ensuring that victims receive the necessary assistance.

She further emphasised the need for justice and collective action to prevent violence against women and girls and end impunity for perpetrators.

This year’s campaign runs from November 25 to December 10, 2026, with activities expected to raise awareness, promote survivors’ protection and encourage stronger responses to gender-based violence.

The campaign is being commemorated under the theme, “Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensuring Justice, Protecting Survivors and Ending Impunity for Perpetrators.”