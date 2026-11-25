HARARE-(MaraviPost)-The arrest of Spirit Embassy founder Uebert Angel descended into chaos on Sunday after his security guards allegedly confronted police officers inside his church, a court has heard.

Angel was being arrested over allegations of aggravated indecent assault.

According to ZiFM Stereo News, testifying in court, investigating officer Assistant Inspector Munyaradzi Chifamba said Angel attempted to escape as officers moved in to arrest him, but was stopped at the entrance.

Chifamba disclosed that the situation escalated when the bouncers began arguing with and pushing the arresting officers.

The confrontation prevented officers from placing Angel into his own vehicle.

They were instead forced to put him in a police truck.

Chifamba told the court the drama did not end at the church.

The bouncers allegedly followed the police truck in several vehicles, surrounded it, and blocked the oncoming lane, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Angel’s application continues.