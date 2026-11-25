By Mary nkhoma

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie has reportedly died at the age of 79, according to a statement shared by his eldest son, Leo Edochie, on Instagram.

Leo announced that his father died at around 12:30 a.m. in Enugu after a long illness. The actor was reportedly suffering from prostate cancer.

Pete Edochie was widely known for his roles in Nollywood films, where he earned recognition for his powerful acting and portrayal of traditional African characters.

The actor was expected to travel to Malawi this week, according to the report.

His reported death has brought sadness to fans and people who admired his contribution to the Nigerian film industry.