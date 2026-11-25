LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Government on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 launched the Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) 2.0 to run for the next five years after successfully implemented GSED 1.0

With the 2.0 launch, the financier World Bank has sent strong warning to cancel projects and reallocate resources to the program should there be unnecessary delays in completion or compromised quality.

World Bank country manager Dr. Abdul Muwonge said the bank has pumped in US$80 million into the program with the aim of achieving efficiency in the way local governments manage resources to deliver services.

“The message to the project coordinators and the line ministries and other stakeholders is that delays are not going to be tolerated. We want to make sure that they focus on implementation without compromising on quality,” said Muwonge.

Muwonge said delays in completion of works, result into increased costs of works that are supposed to be implemented, and the only way to catch up is either they reallocate resources from elsewhere or cut down the scope of works to achieve certain milestones.

Minister of local government Ben Phiri said as demands for improved service delivery continue to grow, there is an increasing need for stronger systems, transparent financial management, and coordinated governance structures that can respond efficiently and accountably to the needs of communities.

Phiri therefore assured bank of timely projects implementation.